Fiesta Señor 2026: Officials inspect route of Sto. Niño procession

Cebu City Police Office led by Police Col. George Ylanan, its officer-in-charge joined Cebu City Councilor Philip Zafra and heads of city departments in inspecting the route of the procession featuring the image of Señor Santo Niño de Cebu. | Photo courtesy of CCPO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police and City Hall officials walked through the processional route of the Señor Santo Niño for next year’s Fiesta Señor on Wednesday, December 3.

The walkthrough was part of early preparations to guarantee the safety of the 461st fiesta of the Child Jesus.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), led by Police Col. George Ylanan, its officer-in-charge joined Cebu City Councilor Philip Zafra and heads of city departments in the walk.

They examined the entire path of the solemn foot procession, which is slated for January 17.

READ: LIST: Fiesta Señor 2026 Schedule of Activities

They identified areas that may require adjustments before next year’s crowd-drawing religious activity.

The inspection covered the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, D. Jakosalem Street, Magallanes Street, A. Borromeo Street, Leon Kilat Street, N. Bacalso Avenue, V. Rama Street, B. Rodriguez Street, and Osmeña Boulevard, returning to the basilica.

Crowd movement, route condition

According to CCPO, the walkthrough focused on assessing pedestrian movement, chokepoints, and sections of the route where crowd buildup is likely.

Officials also reviewed possible deployment points for police personnel and barangay responders.

The inspection team noted areas where crowd-control barriers may need to be added or repositioned to prevent congestion.

They also looked at road sections that may require clearing to ensure an unobstructed procession path.

READ: Fiesta Señor 2026 to open Jan. 8 with Penitential Walk with Jesus

Traffic flow surrounding the route was also evaluated, with police and city officials identifying intersections where rerouting or lane management may be necessary.

The availability and placement of first-aid stations were likewise reviewed.

Station commanders from Police Stations 1 to 13 and representatives from special police units joined the walkthrough, providing input on security coverage and manpower requirements based on previous Fiesta Señor operations.

Next steps

Following the inspection, police and city officials held a meeting to consolidate observations and outline the adjustments needed.

The meeting also served to coordinate next steps for departments involved in security, traffic, logistics, and emergency response.

The CCPO said the inspection is part of continuing preparations intended to refine operational plans ahead of the fiesta.

They expect millions of devotees and spectators to participate in the procession on the eve of the fiesta.

Police said further route assessments and coordination meetings will continue in the weeks leading up to the event as part of their effort to finalize security and crowd-management arrangements.

READ: Fiesta Señor 2026: What devotees should and shouldn’t do

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