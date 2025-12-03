CESAFI: UC Webmasters finish elims on top after blasting USJ-R

Jepherson Nonol of UC drives to the basket while being defended by Rodge Balbao of USJ-R. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters wrapped up their Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball elimination round in stellar fashion, pulling away for a 79-61 win over the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars on Tuesday night, December 2, at the Cebu Coliseum.

UC secured the No. 1 seed with a 12-2 record and will head into the Final Four with a twice-to-beat advantage.

It’s the same cushion they held last season where they went on to play in the finals, though the road is tougher this year with the double-round-robin format and tighter calendar.

READ: Cesafi: Webmasters escape Cheetahs in thrilling comeback

The Jaguars, meanwhile, are virtually now out of the playoff picture despite having one game left on their schedule.

The No. 2 seed, currently occupied by the defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, remains up for grabs. UV must beat No. 3 Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs in their pivotal rematch on Wednesday, December 3, to keep the twice-to-beat incentive. A BC win would allow the Cheetahs to steal the second spot heading into the semifinals, given they also edge the Lancers in the points quotient tiebreaker.

Against USJ-R, UC turned to sophomore guard Jepherson Nonol, who rediscovered his scoring touch and finished with 17 points and four assists, highlighted by an alley-oop lob that led to a Maverick Eligoyo slam dunk.

Eligoyo added 11 points, seven rebounds, a steal, and a block off the bench. JC Angelio also had 11, while Mark John Ecal chipped in 10.

The UC Webmasters had to recover from a slow start after trailing 10-19 early in the opening quarter. They tied the game at 29 to start the second period and went into halftime down by three, 37-40.

READ: NBA: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder hold off Warriors

UC regrouped after the break, unleashed a 13-4 burst to seize a 50-44 lead. They followed it with an 11-1 run that stretched their cushion to 61-45 heading into the fourth. The lead ballooned to as many as 21, 73-52, as UC kept full control the rest of the way.

The UC Webmasters advantage in size proved decisive. UC outscored USJ-R in the paint, 46-26, dominated second-chance opportunities, 22-8, and got 50 points from their bench compared to the Jaguars’ 24.

With the top seed locked in, UC is on course to face the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, the expected No. 4 team, in the Final Four this Saturday, December 6.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP