Governor Baricuatro to offer Sinulog dance with Danao contingent
CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s official. Gov. Pamela Baricuatro will offer a traditional Sinulog dance at next year’s celebrations in honor of Sto. Niño de Cebu.
Baricuatro announced on Wednesday, December 3 that she will join the Danao City contingent in their performance for the 2026 Sinulog Festival.
“I’m excited and really looking forward to seeing you all next year,” the governor said in a video published on her official Facebook page.
READ: Cebu City trims down Sinulog 2026 budget to aid Tino recovery
This will be Baricuatro’s first instance to dance in the Sinulog.
Initially, the local chief executive had no plans to perform a traditional Sinulog dance as the Capitol continues its recovery and rehabilitation efforts following the 6.9 quake and typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi).
Likewise, the Danao City first decided to withdraw its participation in the competition.
However, the governor asked the Danao City government, through its Mayor Ramon “Nito” Durano III, if they can instead join as guest contingent on behalf of the province.
“We requested the Danao group to perform and represent the province for this tradition. Since their contingent will have no expenses, I asked Mayor Nito to let them perform for the province. In exchange, I will dance for them” said Baricuatro.
The governor also thanked Durano for allowing the Capitol to tap the city’s contingent to perform as guest for next year’s Sinulog.
The tradition of Sinulog dancing by local officials was practiced by Baricuatro’s predecessor, former governor Gwendolyn Garcia.
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