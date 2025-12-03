Mandaue City police win simulated operations management award

Police Col. Cirilo Acosta Jr., director of the Mandaue City Police Office with the Enhanced Management of Police Operations champion’s trophy | CDN Digital photo by Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) was declared the champion in the recent Enhanced Management of Police Operations (Empo) 2025 Challenge in Central Visayas.

MCPO scored 98.53 percent in a robbery hold-up scenario.

The points awarded reflect the officers’ swift and accurate response.

They demonstrated strong leadership, operational skills, and the effective use of technology. READ: No Mandaue police test positive in drug screening for two years

Random scenarios

Each office in the region was randomly assigned a scenario during the competition.

These included active shooting incidents, hostage-taking, protest rally containment, unattended baggage response, and robbery or hold-up intervention.

MCPO Director Police Colonel Cirilo Acosta Jr. received the award from Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, director of the Police Regional Office 7, on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Acosta, in an interview on Wednesday, that since the beginning of the Empo implementation, their personnel have been regularly practicing.

READ: Typhoons ruined homes of Mandaue City police – Cebu Daily News

They conducted an average of 10 simulation exercises a day to strengthen their operational readiness.

“It is important for our troops to be always ready,” he said in a mix of Tagalog and English.

“At any given time, they should be able to quickly deliver the best response based on police operational procedure. Personnel with their equipment should be on their toes.”

One of the key factors that boosted MCPO’s performance was its enhanced use of gadgets for real-time monitoring and incident response.

‘Anti-crime cellphones’

The police office has distributed at least 41 cellphones to its personnel across critical areas in the city.

“These cellphones are procured by the unit and we even provided them with load. We discouraged or we do not allow personal cellphones to be used,” said Acosta.

“This also allows for the recording of responses to alarms.”

Operational transparency

These devices are used as Alternative Recording Devices. They allow police officers to transmit live video feeds directly to the MCPO command center.

Each area is staffed by two police officers per shift, enabling constant monitoring and quicker coordination.

The 41 locations were selected based on the concentration of people and the frequency of recorded crimes. The police ensured that their monitoring effort covers high-priority zones.

Coordination with disaster reponders

Aside from cellphone-based monitoring, MCPO also mirrors the command center of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

This allowed police to view the CDRRMO’s live footage, particularly on major roads and intersections.

The use of gadgets formed part of the criteria in the Empo Challenge.

The competition is a priority program of Police Lieutenant Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., chief of the PNP.

It promotes promotes data-driven police operations and the adoption of modern strategies to address evolving crimes.

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