Derek Ramsay returns home after Ellen Adarna moves out

Derek Ramsay. Image: Instagram/@ramsayderek07

Derek Ramsay has moved back into his home shortly after his wife, actress Ellen Adarna, left amid their ongoing marital issues.

The actor seemed to be elevating some parts of his home with new plants, as seen on the recent video he shared via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Days prior to this, Ramsay had also hired cleaning service to sanitize his home.

Image: Instagram/@ramsayderek07

Image: Instagram/@ramsayderek07

Image: Instagram/@ramsayderek07

Meanwhile, Adarna seemed to be settling well into her new home with the help of her friends, as per her recent social media posts.

The actress, who has been vocal about her feud with Ramsay, has yet to share more details on her new home as she earlier announced that she would be taking a brief break to focus on her moving out process.

Image: Instagram/@maria.elena.adarna

Image: Instagram/@maria.elena.adarna

Ramsay and Adarna, who got married in 2021, separated amid the latter’s claims of the actor’s infidelity. She also accused him of gaslighting her and “terrorizing” her helpers, even revealing recordings of Ramsay cursing and shouting at her.

“Pina-barangay ko siya twice (I had the barangay take care of him twice). We had an agreement [around] three months ago that he won’t come back until I move into my new place,” she said.

Ramsay has yet to publicly comment on these accusations as of this writing. /edv

READ: Ellen Adarna nidayeg ni John Lloyd human sa pagluib kuno ni Derek Ramsay

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