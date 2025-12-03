Bayan Central Visayas slams Cebu solons over P55.77B ‘pork barrel’ funds

Jaime Paglinawan of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) Central Visayas | CDN Digital Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Bayan Central Visayas, the regional chapter of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, has expressed strong condemnation over the P55.77 billion in Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) infrastructure funds received by Cebu lawmakers from 2023 to 2025.

The group’s statement comes in the context of a Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) report, which examined nearly P1.2 trillion in DPWH “allocable” funds distributed during the three-year period.

The report highlighted that the government directed portions of the budget to congressional districts, allowing lawmakers to select specific projects for their areas.

READ: Cebu solons received P83-B ‘new pork barrel’ funds from DPWH — PCIJ

“Dear mga lawmaker, ang inyong trabaho mao ang paghimo og balaod. Ngano moapil pa mo sa trabaho sa usa ka ahensya sama sa DPWH?” said Jaime Paglinawan, chairman of Bayan Central Visayas.

Paglinawan argued that allocating a portion of the government’s P1.2-trillion infrastructure budget to social programs instead could have a far greater impact.

He said that with that amount of money, public hospitals could offer free services, housing projects could assist the homeless, schools could hire more teachers and provide scholarships, and farmers and small businesses could receive essential support.

“Mga magbabalaod, mahiya na kayo. Di niyo trabaho ang mga infrastructure project. Matag infrastructure project, naay kurapsyon sama sa Flood Control Project,” Paglinawan added.

P55.77B Cebu allocation sparks concern

The PCIJ report revealed that Cebu’s 11 present and former lawmakers collectively received P83 billion in “new pork barrel” funds from DPWH between 2023 and 2025, of which P55.77 billion went to Cebu congressional districts.

These funds, known as allocables, allow lawmakers to select projects for their districts from a menu provided by DPWH engineers.

Critics have called this system a modern form of pork barrel, echoing the old Priority Development Assistance Fund struck down by the Supreme Court in 2013.

Among the top recipients in Cebu was Rep. Rhea Mae Gullas of the 1st District, who received approximately P8.3 billion in allocables, followed by other district representatives who received billions more over the three-year period.

Bayan Central Visayas urged lawmakers to focus on legislation and let government agencies manage infrastructure, while redirecting public funds to programs that directly benefit ordinary Filipinos.

ALSO READ: Lacson: Congressman gets P15B ‘pork’, some senators receive P5B–P10B

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