CESAFI: CIT-U Jr. Wildcats claw SCSC, return to Final 4 for first time since 2009

CIT-U Junior Wildcats | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats showed flashes of brilliance early in the Cesafi Season 25 high school basketball tournament, but few expected them to make a serious push into the Final Four.

On Wednesday, December 3, the Junior Wildcats proved they belong among the elite, securing the third seed in the high school division with a commanding 79–64 victory over the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors at the Cebu Coliseum.

Under the guidance of young coach and CIT-U alumnus Axel Rabaya, the team wrapped up the elimination round with an impressive 7–3 record—an important milestone for a squad that had often fallen short in previous campaigns.

CIT-U led by as many as 19 points, 79–60, late in the game against the Baby Warriors, who are likely to finish at the bottom of the standings with a 1–9 record.

READ: CESAFI: CIT-U Junior Wildcats catch fire, upset favored SHS-AdC

Jero Deniel Rosellosa spearheaded the Wildcats with a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double, adding six assists and four steals.

Wenceslao Dabalos led all scorers with 21 points and also grabbed 11 rebounds. Keiff Suarez contributed 15 points, while Randel Mendaros chipped in 10 for CIT-U.

For SCSC, Brad Miguel Yu paced the team with 17 points, while Neil Ashley Ibarita added 11.

CIT-U dominated the boards, outrebounding SCSC 60–40, and controlled the paint, 56–30. The Wildcats also proved efficient on offense, converting 28 second-chance points compared to SCSC’s 12.

They will face the defending champions and No. 2 seed, the Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, in the semifinals on Saturday, December 6.

ALSO READ: CESAFI: UC Baby Webmasters trounce SCSC in 67–49 win

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