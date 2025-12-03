Brownlee to play Meralco Bolts for East Asia Super League

Justin Brownlee (right) joins Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (left) and Ismael Romero (center) during practice. | EASL photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Isabela basketball fans are set to see the first on-court tandem of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Justin Brownlee as the latter officially joined Meralco Bolts for the East Asia Super League (EASL).

Brownlee will debut on Saturday, December 6, when the Bolts face the Macau Black Bears in a rematch at the Capital Arena in Ilagan City.

The EASL recently released practice photos showing Brownlee in the Bolts jersey, taking part in shootarounds and drills alongside his new teammates.

Filipino basketball fans can now finally witness him team up with rival Hollis-Jefferson in the Philippine Basketball Association.

READ: East Asia basketball league: More games coming to Cebu City

Brownlee, Gilas Pilipinas

Before joining Meralco, Brownlee led Gilas Pilipinas to a 95-71 blowout win over Guam in the 2027 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Ateneo Blue Eagle Gym on Monday night.

He contributed 20 points, five rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one block.

There had been uncertainty over Brownlee’s availability for the EASL, as he missed previous games, including the November 15 matchup against Macau at the Cebu Coliseum, due to national team duties.

The celebrated naturalized Filipino brings a new dimension of firepower to a Bolts squad currently second in Group B with a 2-2 record.

They trail the Taoyuan Pilots (2-1) but are ahead of the Ryukyu Golden Knights (1-1).

Even without Brownlee, Meralco dominated the Black Bears in their Cebu showdown last November 15, 92-74, fueled by Hollis-Jefferson’s 34 points and 11 rebounds, and Ismael Romero’s 25 points alongside an EASL single-game record of 28 rebounds.

READ: EASL: RHJ dazzles, Romero sets record as Meralco dominates Macau

Romero was recently named EASL “Player of the Month.”

On the downside, the Bolts were fined $7,000 by the EASL for fielding four imports simultaneously during their first Ilagan City game on November 8 against the Pilots, exceeding the league’s maximum of three.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP