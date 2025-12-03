UC continues unmatched Cesafi table tennis run with 25th title

UC Webmasters’ table tennis team | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters continued their unparalleled reign in Cesafi table tennis, securing the overall championship for the 25th straight year at the Benedicto College gymnasium over the weekend.

This milestone further cements the Webmasters as the winningest—and only—overall champions in the history of Cesafi’s table tennis tournament. Guided by UC athletic director and head coach Jessica Honoridez, the team dominated across all divisions, capturing titles in both the men’s and women’s collegiate competitions, as well as in the boys’ and girls’ high school categories.

READ: Cesafi Season 25: UP Cebu Fighting Maroons stun UC Webmasters

In the men’s collegiate division, UC defeated longtime rivals University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, who finished second, while the UCLM Webmasters and the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors shared third place. Andrie Caballes opened the singles competition with a 3–2 win over USJ-R’s James Ryan Tampus, although UC’s Le Vhin Villanueva fell to Daniel Butar. The Webmasters ultimately secured the men’s overall crown with a decisive doubles victory by Rafael David Misa and Patrick Ladera over USJ-R’s Franz Christian Gapol and McGyver Nituda.

The women’s collegiate division mirrored the men’s results, with UC Main on top, followed by USJ-R, UCLM, and USC.

UC swept all three matches against USJ-R: Allana Felize Salar defeated Melanie Galeon, 3–0; Mikylla Therese Dinauanao outplayed Cheska Bethany Aroma, 3–0; and the doubles pair of Kristienne Alicaya and Sheramie Damuag dominated Angel Jweyneth Viodor and Chrisiamarie Acabo, 3–0.

In the high school division, UC edged USC to claim the boys’ title, with the Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles finishing third. On the girls’ side, UC overcame SHS-AdC in the finals, while USC settled for third.

The high school boys’ roster included Gabriel David Misa, Arian Caballes, Clint Stephen Juguilon, Joaquin Enzo Holgado, and Marc Damuel Letigio. The girls’ lineup featured Christianne Joan Gelbolingo, Athena Rein Suposo, Ayesha Caballes, Miguela Mae Honoridez, and Danelle Marie Guingue.

ALSO READ: CESAFI: UC Webmasters finish elims on top after blasting USJ-R

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