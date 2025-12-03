Top seed UC Webmasters maximize short rest window before semis

UC Webmasters head coach Kern Sesante. | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters secured a small but valuable edge over the rest of the Final Four teams in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament.

With their elimination round already completed, they now get a short three-day break to recover and prepare for the semifinals on December 6 at the Cebu Coliseum.

UC wrapped up the eliminations on a strong note, grabbing the top seed for the second straight year with a 12-2 record. They capped it off with a convincing 79–61 win over the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars last Tuesday night.

This season has been grueling for all teams because of the double round-robin format and several postponements caused by calamities, which led to a tight schedule and almost back-to-back game nights. With that in mind, UC head coach and lawyer Kern Sesante reminded his players to set aside extracurricular activities and get as much rest as possible before the semifinal grind begins.

READ: UC continues unmatched Cesafi table tennis run with 25th title

The rest of the top four — the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, Benedicto College Cheetahs, and the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors — still have one elimination round game left this week.

“I’ve been telling the team to get all the rest they can,” Sesante said. “I told them that in the next two weeks, they need to sacrifice any extracurricular activities and focus on our goal to finish strong this season.”

Sesante has led UC to three straight Cesafi finals appearances, but each run ended in heartbreak against their archrivals, the UV Green Lancers, who sit at No. 2 heading into their final game.

Expectations are rising once again as fans anticipate another finals showdown between the two programs.

But Sesante insists he isn’t putting any additional pressure on his players.

“I didn’t give them any pressure. I just told them to give their best, one game at a time,” he said.

The Webmasters are keeping the same mindset and goals they’ve had in previous seasons, but Sesante believes this year’s group is better equipped mentally due to experience and chemistry.

With a core that has stayed intact for four years, he feels his players have grown enough to handle the playoff atmosphere.

“We’re glad to be the top seed after the eliminations. In terms of difference, it’s the same team but more mature,” he said. “This is the same group since day one. Most of them have been together for the last four years. We’re hoping for the best, of course.”

UC’s semifinal opponent — the fourth seed — has yet to be determined among UV, USC, or Benedicto College. The top seed vs. No. 4 matchup is set for 3:30 p.m. on December 6 at the Cebu Coliseum.

ALSO READ: CESAFI: UC Webmasters finish elims on top after blasting USJ-R

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