Magis Eagles in final 4 again, coach lauds team’s discipline

Sacred Heart School – Magis Eagles | Sugbuanong Kodaker

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles secured a familiar spot in the Cesafi Season 25 high school basketball final four.

They earned a twice-to-beat advantage they’ve consistently held since 2019.

That run has delivered four straight championships.

Now, with a tougher field led by bigger and more seasoned contenders like University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue Webmasters, the Magis Eagles are aiming for a fifth.

READ: SHS-AdC Magis Eagles soar past CEC, secure twice-to-beat edge

FIghting for top spot

SHS-AdC wrapped up the elimination round at No. 2 and cemented their playoff edge with an 83–59 win over erstwhile league-leader Cebu Eastern College (CEC) last Tuesday.

While they briefly sat atop the standings at 8–2, UCLM is expected to finish as the top seed by virtue of their head-to-head tiebreak.

For head coach Rommel Rasmo, the standings are only part of the story.

What matters more is how the group stayed true to the identity that shaped SHS-AdC into the most successful high school program in Cesafi history with eight titles.

READ: Cesafi: SHS-AdC Magis Eagles grind out tight win over UV to keep playoff hopes alive

Motivation

“If you look at it, the players are really motivated to win because we were given another chance to be in the top two,” Rasmo said.

“We just maximized what we had. I believe we were destined to finish No. 2. Since 2019, we’ve always been in the top two going into the playoffs.”

This season’s roster came with questions.

Rasmo is guiding a young group, and many of their early wins were earned the hard way, unlike in past seasons when the Magis Eagles often overwhelmed opponents.

But the team leaned on its core of former Ateneo Blue Eaglet Henry Kristoffer Suico, reliable scorer Lian Kent Basa, and the frontline of Iven Cardinas, Jibson Gaviola, and Jacob Lacson.

Guards Benj Chua and Jhonrey Recio added the grit in the backcourt.

Basa, a top three in the season’s Most Valuable Player race averages 15.3 points a game, while Suico, is a top five in player efficiency, averaging 11.6 points a game.

“We’re thankful, and I commend my players for showing up with energy and for their relentlessness,” Rasmo said.

Discipline above talent

“I hope the way we played tonight gives us confidence heading into the playoffs. We just wanted to finish the elimination round on a high note by playing Magis Eagles basketball.”

When asked to compare this team with past groups that featured stars like Jared Bahay, Jelo Mar Rota, Froiland Maglasang, and Alden Cainglet, Rasmo was quick to return to the foundation that never changes.

“There’s nothing special. Ever since, we’ve never relied on talent alone,” he said.

“We’ve always had the Magis Eagles culture and mindset. That’s the reason our program continues to be successful.”

SHS-AdC enters Saturday’s Final Four carrying more than a twice-to-beat edge.

They bring with them a legacy built on discipline, identity, and a culture Rasmo believes still sets them apart—rookies or not.

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