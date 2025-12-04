Rogelio Singson quits as ICI commissioner

Independent Commission for Infrastructure Commissioner Rogelio Singson is seen during as the ICI livestreams of its hearings for the first time on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. — Photo screengrabbed from ICI’s YouTube stream

MANILA, Philippines — Rogelio “Babes” Singson, former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) secretary, has resigned as one of the commissioners of the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI).

This was according to Andres Reyes Jr., the body’s chairperson, on Wednesday.

Singson’s resignation is effective Dec. 15 but “could be extended” until Dec. 31., said Reyes.

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“He mentioned the very intense and stressful ICI work has been taking its toll on his aging body,” Reyes said in a regular press briefing.

Singson is 77 years old. He was born on Sept. 16, 1948.

Reyes said he had no information yet on Singson’s successor, nor did the ICI have in mind any personality to recommend for his vacated post.

“No, we have not thought of that; we have been very busy,” Reyes said when asked if ICI has any recommendations.

READ: DPWH to implement Cebu’s 2017 flood control masterplan

“Anyway, it’s not my concern, that is the recommendation of the President so I don’t know who it could be,” he added.

Reyes also assured that Singson’s resignation will not affect ICI’s work.

“We can continue investigative work on a table basis, not hearing basis,” he said.

Singson served a full six-year term from 2010 to 2016 as DPWH chief under then-President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III. /apl /gsg

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