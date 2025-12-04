Public urged: Go for chicken as galunggong price surges

FISH ALTERNATIVES. Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Maria Cristina Roque (right), Department of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr. (2nd right) and Navotas Mayor Jhon Ray Tiangco (red dress) conduct joint price monitoring of basic goods and commodities at Agora Complex Market, Navotas City in this Aug. 29, 2025 photo. Tiu Laurel Jr. on Wednesday (Dec. 3) urged Filipino consumers to opt for fish alternatives amid the limited global supply of galunggong (round scad). (PNA photo by Ben Briones)

MANILA, Philippines – Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. on Wednesday advised consumers to consider more affordable fish options amid a tight global supply of galunggong (round scad), which has pushed retail prices higher in local markets.

Data from the Department of Agriculture’s Bantay Presyo monitoring showed that as of Monday, imported galunggong in Metro Manila was priced between P280 and P350 per kilogram, while locally sourced galunggong ranged from P300 to P400 per kilogram.

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Supply and demand situation

In an ambush interview, the agriculture chief said the limited arrivals of round scad from major sources have driven prices upward.

“It’s really a supply and demand situation. If supply is scarce, prices will increase,” he said in Filipino.

“I’m not saying prices will go down soon. If it’s too expensive, you can opt for chicken instead.”

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Other fish alternatives

He also mentioned other fish alternatives for buyers, considering the high retail price of round scad.

“We still have milkfish, tilapia, let’s not forget our own,” Tiu Laurel said.

Besides galunggong, the DA also logged elevated prices for mackerel or alumahan, which range from PHP300 per kg to PHP450 per kg.

Tiu Laurel, however, expects prices to decline to around P230 to P250 per kg once delayed import shipments, affected by recent weather disturbances in the Philippines and China, arrive.

Of the 55,000 metric tons of approved fish import volume, only 30 percent has entered the country so far.

He said the agency will revoke unused sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances (SPSICs) from non-utilizing importers and reallocate them to those with higher utilization rates. To date, only 70 percent of issued SPSICs have been used. (PNA)

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