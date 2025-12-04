‘Bong’ Revilla should face ‘flood mess’ charges, too, says ICI

Former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. —SENATE PUBLIC RELATIONS AND INFORMATION BUREAU

MANILA, Philippines — Former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. And nine others have been recommended by the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) on Wednesday to the Office of the Ombudsman for the filing of charges over their alleged role in the anomalous flood control projects.

Senators Francis Escudero and Mark Villar and former Senators Nancy Binay and Grace Poe have also been referred by the fact-finding body to the Ombudsman for further investigation.

The ICI cited the “gravity of allegations” against them in connection with the flood control mess.

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Possible cases

“Possible cases are direct or indirect bribery, and corruption of public officials, plunder and administrative sanctions, among others,” ICI Chair Andres Reyes Jr. said of the body’s recommendation on Revilla, a businessman, four public works officials, and four other individuals.

Revilla’s camp expressed dismay over the recommendation, saying he was never invited to respond to the allegations against him.

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“He is deeply disappointed to have been denied such a fundamental right, though he still holds trust and faith in the system,” Revilla’s spokesperson Maria Carissa Guinto said. But she added Revilla will respond to the allegations once the Ombudsman opens a preliminary investigation.

The ICI’s referral was based on the affidavits and testimonies of Roberto Bernardo, former undersecretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

‘Sincere’

Bernardo alleged that Revilla asked for a 25-percent commission from flood control projects worth P125 million. Revilla had denied this allegations.

Apart from Revilla, the ICI also recommended for criminal prosecution Cherry Mobile chief executive officer Maynard Ngu, as well as DPWH district engineers Gerard Opulencia, Manny Bulusan and Ruel Umali, and DPWH maintenance director Gene Ryan Altea.

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Bernardo had testified before the Senate blue ribbon committee that he delivered kickbacks to Ngu’s office in Manila for Escudero. The senator denied this.

Carlene Villa-Yap, reported aide of now Makati Mayor Binay; Carlo Aguilar, a cousin of Villar; J.Y. Dela Rosa, identified as a staff of Poe; and a certain “Mrs. Patron,” identified as a flood control project contractor, were also named in the ICI referral.

They were all implicated by Bernardo in a supplemental affidavit he submitted to the Senate blue ribbon committee. on Nov. 14. He alleged that Revilla, Binay, Escudero and Poe among others, received “commitments” from DPWH projects.

“I see sincerity on his part,” Reyes said when asked why the body gave considerable weight to Bernardo’s testimonies.

Further ‘review’

While the ICI stopped short of recommending the criminal prosecution of Escudero, Villar, Binay and Poe, it recommended them for further “investigative review.”

Escudero was ousted as Senate President on Sept. 8 amid the corruption scandal. Villar served as DPWH secretary on the watch of President Rodrigo Duterte from 2016 to 2022.

Poe: No surprise

“Because of the gravity of the allegations, the Commission also recommends that (they) be referred to the Office of the Ombudsman for further investigative review and case build-up, with the understanding that any additional evidence obtained by the Commission will be transmitted immediately,” Reyes said, reading from a prepared statement.

In response, Poe said: “This is no surprise to me and to the people who know me because I [have] always conducted myself with utmost integrity. Rest assured that I will submit to further investigations by the Ombudsman to the end that the truth will actually be uncovered and appropriate charges are eventually brought against those who are truly responsible.”

Aside from the new round of referrals to the Ombudsman, the commission also turned over new pieces of evidence that “may possibly lead to more charges” against former government officials and lawmakers who have already been recommended for various criminal and administrative offenses in earlier ICI reports.

They were resigned Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co; former DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan, Bernardo, former DPWH Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral; Commissioner Mario Lipana of the Commission on Audit; former district engineer Henry Alcantara, former assistant engineer Brice Hernandez, both of DPWH Bulacan’s first district; and Jaypee Mendoza, who served as DPWH chief of construction.

Romulo request

Meanwhile, Pasig City Rep. Roman Romulo appeared before the ICI to clarify that he was not being barred from traveling abroad despite being placed on immigration lookout bulletin status.

Through his lawyer, Romulo also requested an “executive session” with the body for his personal safety and protection from “impartial deliberation.”

“Your honors, please, we would like to request for an executive session for today on the ground that the disclosure of the information that will be provided by the good congressman, at this point, would potentially put the life and safety of an individual—particularly the good congressman’s life and safety—in danger,” Erica Migriño, counsel for the lawmaker, told the body.

Tagged by Discayas

Romulo was named by contractor Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya II as one of 18 lawmakers who allegedly solicited money from his firm after it won a government project bid. The lawmaker denied this.

Bulacan Rep. Danilo Domingo, who was accused by former DPWH assistant district engineer of taking cuts from projects in the province’s first district, also sought a closed-door meeting with the ICI, saying a livestreamed session would cause “undue pressure and influence” on ongoing investigation.

Domingo was named by Hernandez as one of politicians who allegedly got a cut from the projects in the province’s first district engineering office. He had denied this.

The ICI granted the requests of both Romulo and Domingo. —WITH A REPORT FROM CHARIE ABARCA

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