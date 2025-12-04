Pinoy seafarers’ imminent release ‘best Christmas gift’ – DMW

(PNA file photo)

MANILA, Philippines – The anticipated release of the nine Filipino crew members of MV Eternity C held hostage by the Houthi militants would be the best Christmas gift for them and their families.

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Undersecretary Felicitas Bay said in an interview in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday that the Philippine government is now looking forward to the release, as it starts preparing for their repatriation.

READ: DFA: 9 Filipinos held hostage by Houthis to be released soon

Happy Christmas

“Ito ay isang magandang at maligayang Pasko para sa seafarers, gano’n din sa kanilang pamilya na matagal na rin nag-antay (This is a beautiful and happy Christmas for the seafarers, as well as for their families who have been waiting for a long time),” Bay said.

Bay said the sustained diplomatic coordination with Oman and other partner countries helped secure the crew’s release.

READ: Filipino seafarers accuse PH gov’t of inaction on US deportations

Repatriation

“The process has been arranged, and we are looking forward to their repatriation, kagaya na nga lang ng sinabi ng DFA, dahil sa pag-uusap ng DFA (As Department of Foreign Affairs said, this is due to the successful dialogue) with partner countries or countries that they have been coordinating with, to work for the release or to work to facilitate the release of our seafarers,” she added.

In July, the Houthi rebels took hostage the nine Filipino seafarers after attacking MV Eternity C while traversing the Red Sea.

Transferred to Oman

On Tuesday, the DFA announced that the nine crew members of the M/V Eternity C will be transferred from Sanaa, Yemen to Muscat, Oman, before being flown home.

READ: Filipino sailor recounts Houthi attack: ‘I thought I was going to die’

Bay, meanwhile, stressed that the DMW continues to stand by the families of the crew.

“Hindi tayo bibitaw sa ating mga family members, gaya nga sa utos o direktiba ng ating Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., alagaan at lagi nating bigyan ng guidance ang family members ng seafarers (We will not abandon the crew’s families, as per order or directive of our President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., we will take care of and always provide guidance to the seafarers and their families),” Bay said. (PNA)

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