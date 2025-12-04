Pagasa: LPA, shear line to bring heavy rains to parts of east of PH

Tropical cyclone formation outlook at 4 a.m. on Thursday, December 4, 2025. Photo from DOST-PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines – Heavy rainfall is expected in the eastern part of the country on Thursday due to the combined effects of a low-pressure area (LPA) and the shear line.

This is according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

READ: Pagasa: LPA outside PAR may develop into tropical depression in 24 hours

Catanduanes, Albay, and Sorsogon might experience 50 to 100 millimeters of rain in the next 24 hours due to the shear line, Pagasa said in its 5 a.m. weather advisory.

Northern Samar and Eastern Samar are also expected to see the same amount of rain, but due to the LPA, the state weather bureau added.

READ: LPA outside of PAR highly likely to develop into a cyclone – Pagasa

Due to the amount of rain, the areas above may experience localized flooding, especially in urbanized, low-lying, or coastal areas.

Pagasa last spotted the LPA around 705 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas, with a high chance of developing into a tropical depression.

READ: Pagasa: ITCZ, amihan to continue to dampen parts of Mindanao, Luzon

Meanwhile, another weather system is set to bring rain in other parts of the country.

The northeast monsoon, or “amihan,” will carry cloudy skies with rains to the Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and Quezon, Pagasa reported.

Additionally, the monsoon will also cause isolated light rains in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon. /das

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