‘Manila’s Finest’ stars hope film sparks reflection, action on corruption

Three of the lead actors from the film “Manila’s Finest” visit Cebu on December 2, 2025. In an interview with the media, the cast shared that they were in Liloan, Cebu, for an outreach activity, where they distributed noche buena packages to victims affected by Typhoon Tino. “Manila’s Finest” is a crime-thriller entry in this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF). | CDN Photo/ Pia Piquero

CEBU, Philippines — “Manila’s Finest” may be set in the turbulent 1970s, but its lead actors say the film’s message about corruption, accountability, and collective responsibility is meant for today’s Filipinos just as much as those who lived through the First Quarter Storm.

The upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry, led by Piolo Pascual, Enrique Gil, and Cedrick Juan, dives deep into a Manila ravaged by crime, political unrest, and institutional decay. And for its cast, the film’s weight lies not only in its period setting but in the way its themes echo the present.

In an interview earlier this week, Pascual said the story’s portrayal of corruption within law enforcement and society offered a chance for viewers to confront long-standing realities.

“There’s just too much corruption happening right now. And what the film wants to depict is a unit of our society wherein corruption wasn’t spared. But we show a story of how it was back then,” Pascual said. “It doesn’t mean it just happened back in the day. I guess it’s a time for us to reflect on why this happened to our country and what can be done.”

Pascual, who plays Capt. Homer Magtibay said he hoped the film would encourage viewers “to think for themselves as a Filipino, what else they can do to protect our country and what else we can do to save our nation from corruption.”

“And hopefully, moving forward, we can actually do something about it and make a change. Because we really need that,” he added.

A call to the youth

For Enrique Gil, portraying 1st Lt. Billy Ojeda allowed him not only to step into a pivotal era in Philippine history but also to reflect on the responsibility of the country’s younger generation.

“Our youth should do something that can make them hopeful again and give them some insights,” Gil said. “It’s been there since before. So hopefully, moving forward, we can all make a change by this film.”

Gil, whose role marks his first movie under his multi-picture deal with MQuest Ventures, said the production’s immersion into the late ’60s, from set design to costumes, made the project especially meaningful.

“Everyone on set was so passionate about bringing that era to life, and it made me appreciate how meaningful this project is,” he said.

He added that working alongside Pascual felt like an early Christmas gift.

“Billy looks up to Capt. Homer (and) is like an older brother, and I think that mirrors how I see Piolo in real life. I’ve always dreamed of working with him,” he said.

Cedrick Juan: The film mirrors a cycle that never ended

Cedrick Juan, who joins the ensemble cast, said the film reflected how public frustration, from protests to dissent, continued to resurface across generations.

“During that time, there were rallies that were happening. And until now, after 80 years, or 60 years, there are still rallies,” Juan said. “These are the feelings of people through the years, that they’re tired of the system that we have.”

He emphasized that the narrative also highlighted voices that emerge from these struggles.

“There are people who speak for those who can’t speak,” he added. “And with this, in connection with our film, it’s a reflection that ever since, when we Filipinos are all together in one place, we can achieve what we want to achieve.”

A period thriller with modern resonance

Produced by MQuest Ventures and Cignal TV, “Manila’s Finest” is a crime thriller set against the grit and upheaval of 1970s Manila, a city grappling with crime syndicates, political rot, and the widening cracks in public institutions.

The film follows Capt. Magtibay (Pascual), a principled Manila Police Department officer investigating a string of murders in the city’s expanding slums. Alongside Lt. Ojeda (Gil) and their station chief, Major Conrado Belarmino (Ariel Rivera), Magtibay uncovers a violent gang war that leads to deeper entanglements involving businessmen, politicians, and police officials.

The star-studded cast includes Romnick Sarmenta, Joey Marquez, Soliman Cruz, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Rico Blanco, Kiko Estrada, and Rica Peralejo-Bonifacio in her big-screen return. The film also features younger actors such as Ashtine Olviga, Ethan David, Dylan Menor, Paulo Angeles, Inday Fatima, and Pearl Gonzales.

A collaboration of industry heavyweights

Directed by Cannes-winning filmmaker Raymond Red, “Manila’s Finest” brings together acclaimed screenwriters Michiko Yamamoto, Moira Lang, and Sherad Anthony Sanchez.

“What makes “Manila’s Finest” special is the collaboration,” Red said in a statement. “You have some of the best actors and storytellers of this generation coming together — everyone brought something distinct. The challenge was to channel all that energy into one cohesive vision, and that’s what makes the film feel so alive.”

Pascual, marking his third consecutive MMFF lead role, said the film reflected his commitment to stories that feel “big, bold, and deeply Filipino.”

One of this year’s most anticipated MMFF entries

Following the success of Gomburza and The Kingdom, MQuest Ventures’ latest festival entry positions itself as both an immersive period piece and a pointed socio-political reflection.

With its themes of corruption, resistance, and collective responsibility, Manila’s Finest arrives as one of the most-awaited films of this year’s MMFF lineup.

Manila’s Finest opens in cinemas nationwide on December 25, 2025, as part of the Metro Manila Film Festival.