2026 annual budget: Cebu City okays P13 billion

FILE: A glimpse at the facade of the Cebu City Hall. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In a major break from years of bloated budgets, steep cuts, and COA-flagged income projections, the Cebu City Council has approved a leaner and more tightly regulated P13-billion annual budget for 2026.

Acting Vice Mayor Winston Pepito, who presided over the session, confirmed the approval in a post declaring, “It’s official! The Sangguniang Panlungsod has approved the P13-billion Budget for 2026.”

Pepito, a member of the budget committee, said the final spending program would reflect “a more realistic” picture of what the city could afford.

“This is a budget that invests in our people, our communities, and our future,” he added.

READ: Cebu City Council trims P39.5M from P13.4B proposed 2026 budget

A more conservative budget after years of turbulence

The approved budget is markedly smaller than several recent spending proposals that were later amended, cut by billions, or criticized for unrealistic revenue assumptions.

These include the P17.9-billion proposed budget for 2025 that was slashed to P14.6 billion, and even then, with multiple programs brought down to P1, and the 2024 budget that needed a nearly P4-billion amendment after “typographical errors.”

COA also previously flagged Cebu City for excessively optimistic income projections, including the 2023 proposal for a P51.4-billion “Singapore-like” budget that auditors said lacked the cash backing to be viable.

READ: Palace tells Congress to speed up passing of 2026 national budget

Budget trimmed after hearings

The budget’s final form came after 16 days of deliberations, where the Committee on Budget and Finance cut at least P39.5 million from the mayor’s proposed P13.465-billion spending plan.

The committee flagged redundant manpower requests, vague project descriptions, unclear procurement plans, lump-sum job order hiring requests lacking qualifications or roles, and overlapping allocations across several offices.

The approved P13-billion program now includes allocations for general public services at P6.526 billion, economic services at P762.29 million, and social services at P3.962 billion.

It also sets aside P675 million for calamity reserve, P768.8 million for the local development fund, and P750.88 million for aid to barangays, with an additional P20 million earmarked for miscellaneous purposes.

In terms of expense categories, personal services are allocated P3.402 billion, adhering to the 45 percent cap, while the largest share goes to maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE) at approximately P8.52 billion. Capital outlay receives about P1.53 billion.

Stricter rules on hiring, procurement

To curb unjustified hiring, the council inserted a mandatory new rule:

“All manpower reinforcement requirements charged to MOOE shall require Sanggunian Panlungsod approval… supported by documentation specifying the program, qualifications, functions, and number of personnel.”

Procurement processes were also tightened. All ICT purchases must be cleared by the Management Information and Computer Services (MICS), while all vehicles and heavy equipment must secure prior council approval to prevent duplication and audit issues.

Security services, medicine procurement under scrutiny

The council further issued strict warnings on security-service procurements, reiterating that only licensed private security guards with PNP-SOSIA accreditation may be hired.

For medicines, a new safeguard now requires:

“Procurement of drugs and medicines shall require prior Sangguniang Panlungsod approval… Dispensation shall be undertaken exclusively by a duly licensed pharmacist.”

This came after the Department of Social Welfare Services (DSWS) admitted it had no licensed pharmacist for the Long Life Program.

The City Health Department’s medicine allocation was increased by P5 million to support proper storage and hiring of licensed pharmacists.

Where cuts were made

Reductions were applied to offices with overlapping, vague, or underutilized appropriations, including the Barangay Affairs Office, City Planning and Development Office, City Health Department, City Agriculturist Office, Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO), Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor, City Markets operations, Cultural and Historical Affairs Office, Cebu City Sports Commission, and CREMDEC.

These aligned with Mayor Nestor Archival’s stated fiscal direction of “streamlining the budget, reducing unnecessary expenditures and manpower, and creating a balanced financial framework.”

Services that received increases

Despite the reductions, essential services saw boosts, including P10 million added for the Cebu City Police Office to purchase vehicles, P12.76 million for the General Services Office to support logistics and vehicle maintenance, P700,000 for the Wildlife Rescue Facility, and P5 million for the Long Life Program to ensure proper medicine handling.

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