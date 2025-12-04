Cebu City buy-bust: Female e-bike driver caught with P749,000 shabu

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 20-year-old woman was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pasil, Cebu City, early Wednesday, December 3, where police confiscated more than P749,000 worth of suspected shabu.

Police identified the suspect as an e-bike driver and resident of Barangay Ermita in Cebu City. She was arrested in Sitio Lawis by personnel of Sawang Calero Police Station during an operation conducted around 2 a.m.

READ: Carcar buy-bust: P1.49M shabu, firearm seized from construction worker, partner

According to police, the woman is listed as a high-value individual on the local drug watchlist. Authorities said this classification stemmed from the quantity and value of the suspected illegal drugs seized from her.

Newly-identified drug personality

In an interview with Police Lieutenant Colonel Jose Los Baños, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on Thursday, December 4, he said that they were still determining how much the suspect was capable of distributing weekly.

He described her as a newly identified drug personality whose activities were flagged through information from confidential informants relayed to the police.

READ: 3 drug suspects busted in Cavite sting; P68-M shabu seized

Authorities recovered around 110.2 grams of suspected shabu from the suspect, with a standard drug price valuation of P749,360.

Also seized were P500 in marked money and a black pouch believed to have been used to store the items.

Los Baños said verification was ongoing regarding how long the suspect had been operating, adding that the monitoring and case buildup period was still being reviewed since she was identified only recently.

The suspect allegedly sold illegal drugs to an undercover operative before her arrest. Police said she claimed it was her first time being apprehended for the offense.

She is currently detained at the Sawang Calero Police Station while charges for selling and possession of illegal drugs under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being readied against her.

Los Baños said the filing of charges might take place within the day.

Police added that the confiscated items would undergo further examination as part of the evidence processing.

The CCPO said the operation formed part of continuing enforcement efforts against illegal drug activity in the area.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP