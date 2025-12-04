Tropical Depression Wilma to bring rains in Cebu – Pagasa

Photo: Japan Himawari

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The low-pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has developed into a tropical depression that will likely bring rains in Cebu over the weekend.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Thursday, December 4, announced that the LPA had turned into a tropical depression, assigning it the name Wilma.

READ: Wilma: Live updates

Wilma was last spotted approaching Eastern Visayas on Thursday morning.

Due to the tropical depression’s presence, Central Visayas will experience moderate to occasional heavy rains that can last until Sunday, December 7.

“Our critical days will be on Friday (December 5) and Saturday (December 6) as we’re forecasting rains with volume between 50 and 100 millimeters,” said Ana Dumdum, weather specialist at Pagasa-Mactan.

READ: Pagasa: ITCZ, amihan to continue to dampen parts of Mindanao, Luzon

In the meantime, the region may start experiencing inclement weather beginning Thursday, according to Pagasa-Mactan.

“Starting Thursday, Central Visayas will experience cloudy skies. We may also experience rains but not heavy ones yet,” Dumdum said.

READ: Pagasa: 1 to 2 cyclones may enter PH this December

In turn, the state weather bureau urged local disaster and rescue units to start preparing as well as the general public, particularly those residing in flood and landslide-prone areas.

“We also urge everyone to regularly monitor weather updates,” added Dumdum.

READ: Pagasa: LPA outside PAR has ‘high’ chance of becoming tropical depression

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