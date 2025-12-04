Baby saved from burning home in Naga, 5 houses razed in Cebu City fire

2 FIRES IN OVER 4 HOURS IN CEBU

Two separate fires occured within Naga, Cebu and Barangay Sambag 2 in Cebu City on Wednesday, December 4. | Photo courtesy of Justin Loi Yongco and Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A one-year-old boy was rescued from a burning home in Naga City, Cebu on Wednesday, December 3, while a separate fire in Cebu City later that day damaged several houses in Barangay Sambag II.

The Naga fire broke out around 11:49 a.m. in Sitio Upper Uno, Barangay Naalad, where only two children — a four-year-old boy and his one-year-old nephew — were inside the house when the blaze started.

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According to the Naga City Fire Station, no adults were present at the time. Investigators said the child’s father, an on-call electrician, had stepped out earlier, while the grandmother left briefly to sell food, leaving the four-year-old child behind.

Neighbors were alerted when flames rose from the house. By then, the four-year-old had already run outside, leaving the younger child inside.

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Upon seeing the blaze, a neighbor then entered the burning home and pulled the crying infant from the kitchen.

Firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to adjacent homes, with the estimated damage pegged at P8,500.

Authorities said faulty electrical wiring was being eyed due to reports that the house had tapped into a power line, though the cause remains under investigation.

READ: Hong Kong fire: Filipina who saved 3-month-old baby now stable

Houses razed in Cebu City

Later that afternoon, firefighters responded to another blaze in Sitio Lower Kawayan, Barangay Sambag II in Cebu City, which was reported at 4:52 p.m.

The fire reached first alarm at 4:57 p.m., was placed under control by 5:02 p.m., and was declared out by 5:10 p.m.

According to the Cebu City Fire Station, the incident damaged five structures — two completely and three partially — affecting 22 individuals from five families.

The owner of the primary property was identified as Cristita Laguno; occupants include Maria Victoria Laguno and other family members. Estimated damage for the Cebu City blaze was P75,000.

The fire response included three fire trucks, two ambulances, and 10 auxiliary personnel, with a total of 15 responders at the scene.

Barangay Captain Keith Noel Wenceslao said an overloaded extension wire was the likely cause, though fire investigators have yet to confirm the official source.

No injuries or fatalities were reported in the Cebu City incident.

Authorities urged residents of both cities to follow safety protocols as investigations proceed and to report any information that could assist fire investigators.

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