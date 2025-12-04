25 Years of Light: M. Lhuillier’s ‘Tree of Hope’ Shines as a Beacon of Cebuano Resilience

The heart of Cebu City finally welcomed the Christmas season on the evening of December 1, 2025, as the highly anticipated M. Lhuillier “Tree of Hope” was ceremonially lit. The towering structure instantly filled the iconic Fuente Osmeña Circle with a spectacular glitter, marking a profound milestone: its silver jubilee—25 years of steadfast tradition and community commitment.

After 25 years, M. Lhuillier’s “Tree of Hope” remains a pivotal fixture, a cherished family tradition that has grown into a powerful symbol.

Standing at a majestic 120 feet, the iconic tree’s lighting ceremony drew a significant crowd, attended by Señorito Michel Lhuillier, Chairman of the Board of M. Lhuillier Financial Services, Mayor Nestor Archival, members of the Lhuillier family, esteemed government officials, guests, and thousands of spectators.

A light against the darkness

This year’s event took on a more profound and emotional significance. The ceremony followed a period of intense struggle for Cebuanos, who recently endured a devastating magnitude earthquake and the subsequent onslaught of Typhoon Tino. The dazzling illumination was set against a backdrop of grave loss and ongoing recovery efforts.

In his special Christmas message, M. Lhuillier Chairman Michel Lhuillier spoke movingly of the city’s recent struggles, acknowledging the deep losses of property, livelihood, and human life. Yet, his message pivoted to the enduring need for optimism, articulating the tree’s vital purpose during these difficult times.

“Today, more than ever, we need a beacon of hope… something that will inspire us to go on living, to drive us forward stronger and better. And I hope we will find that as we look up to this towering tree.”

Mr. Lhuillier also extended his gratitude to the city government for allowing the continuation of this monumental tradition. “The lighting signals the beginning of the Christmas festivities and symbolizes the hope and aspirations of Cebuanos for a better future,” he stated. “I am truly happy and proud that my family and I have been able to carry on this tradition for 25 long years.”

The real light of christmas

Mayor Nestor D. Archival powerfully reinforced this message. He thanked the M. Lhuillier family for an event that served as a tangible reminder of “hope, generosity, and togetherness.” The Mayor stressed that the true source of holiday cheer lay within the community’s actions, emphasizing:

“This light shines brighter when we choose to give, to share, and to care for one another. Because in truth, the real light of Christmas is not in the bulbs we see, but in the goodness we show.”

Following his address, Mayor Archival presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Michel Lhuillier for his “unwavering support and steadfast dedication to nurturing the Cebuano Christmas spirit,” and for his continued generosity that has “helped keep our traditions alive.”

Beyond the glitz and glamour, the ceremony served as a direct venue of compassion: M. Lhuillier shared gifts and assistance with over hundreds of Typhoon Tino victims in different barangays across the city.

The enduring light of cebuano resilience

The illumination of the majestic 120-foot “Tree of Hope” was more than just the turning on of lights; it was a deeply resonant act of faith. Coming on the heels of the devastating earthquake and Typhoon Tino, the tree’s silver jubilee stood as a physical testament to the unbroken spirit of Cebu City.

As the glittering structure came alive, simultaneously marking the start of the M. Lhuillier Christmas Village, it did not just signal the beginning of the festive season—it inaugurated a period of collective healing and determination. The gifts shared with typhoon victims underscored the message articulated by both Michel Lhuillier and Mayor Archival: the true essence of Christmas is found in action and community.

After 25 years, M. Lhuillier’s “Tree of Hope” remains a pivotal fixture, a cherished family tradition that has grown into a powerful symbol. This year, it shines not merely as a beautiful spectacle, but as a beacon of hope, proving that even in the face of profound adversity, the enduring light of Cebuano generosity, hope, and togetherness will always rise to shine the brightest.