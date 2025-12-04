30 days after Tino: 6 still missing in Cebu City 

As of November 18, 2025, Barangay Lusaran remains devastated after Typhoon Tino, with homes swept away by flash floods and landslides, leaving about a hundred families homeless. | CDN Photo/ Marc Cosep

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Exactly 30 days after Typhoon Tino devastated upland communities in Cebu City, six residents remain missing.

Local authorities prepare to launch a full-scale profiling and DNA collection effort to help identify any additional bodies that may still be recovered.

Councilor Dave Tumulak confirmed on Thursday, December 4, that the city, through the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Management of the Dead and Missing (MDM) cluster, will begin profiling the families of the missing individuals — a crucial step that was initially set for December 17.

“We will conduct profiling on the families, and one of the most important components is the DNA. In case we recovered a body, we will cross-match it with their DNA for identification,” Tumulak said in an interview.

READ: Search and retrieval ops continue for 6 missing in Cebu City after Tino

Six still unaccounted for

According to Tumulak, all six missing individuals are from northern Cebu City — three from Barangay Bacayan; and one from Binaliw, Paril, and Lusaran, respectively — which are communities severely affected by floods and landslides at the height of Tino’s onslaught on November 4, 2025.

The councilor noted that while search-and-retrieval teams have been deployed daily since the storm, the absence of confirmed sightings or recovered bodies highlights the need for systematic documentation and DNA collection.

“Who knows if napadpad ni sila, or if dunay problema sa mental health, or if they became victims of flooding. Pareho sa nahitabo sa Bohol — naay naabot didto gikan Cebu Province, na-identify tungod sa sinina,” he said.

(“Who knows if they just got dragged here, or if they have mental health problems, or if they were flood victims. Same with what happened in Bohol — a body found there was later identified, through its clothing, to be a resident from Cebu Province.”)

He added another instance in Cotcot River, where two families claimed a severely decomposed body due to similar clothing. Only when they checked the ring the corpse wore was the identity confirmed. “Beyond recognition na siya, pero na-identify lang kay naa man ring,” he said.

Full-day profiling set

The profiling activity, led by DILG Cebu City Director Jonah Pino, will gather updated, uniform, and verifiable information about the missing individuals through structured interviews with their families.

The following agencies will participate:

DILG Cebu City

Philippine National Police (PNP)

Cebu City Health Department

Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO)

The City Government has also tapped Tumulak to provide leadership support and oversee inter-agency coordination.

“Importante kaayo nga kompleto ang files sa next of kin. If naa tay makit-an, mailhan dayon pinaagi sa DNA,” Tumulak said.

(“It is important to have complete files of the next of kin. If we recover a body, we can immediately identify through DNA.”)

Search continues, no letup

Exactly 30 days after Tino ravaged several parts of Cebu, search teams from the DRRMO, barangay responders, and local volunteers continue to scour river systems and mountain routes extending from Paril to Compostela.

“Walay putol ang search and retrieval. Naabot na tag Compostela gikan Paril,” Tumulak earlier told reporters.

Teams have also coordinated with disaster units in Compostela and Liloan as they track river flows and debris paths where floodwaters may have carried victims.

A recently recovered body along the Cotcot River on November 27 has already been buried but still awaits formal identification through DNA testing.

Avoiding mistaken identity

Authorities emphasized that DNA samples will prevent cases of mistaken identity, especially when multiple families come forward to claim a body.

“Mao gyud ni atong gilikayan. If naa tay makit-an nga recovered bodies, di ta gusto nga mag-away ang families sa pag-claim,” Tumulak said.

(“We are trying to avoid conflicts. If we do recover bodies, we do not want families fighting over claims.”)

Families anxious, responders undeterred

The councilor acknowledged the emotional toll on families who have waited weeks without news but assured that operations will continue despite difficult terrain, foul odors from decomposing animals, and the physical demands of mountain retrieval work.

“We cannot say we are stopping. We know the agony and pain families are going through. If we say we are stopping the search, it is unfair for them,” he said, in mixed vernacular and English.

READ: Search, retrieval ops in Tino-hit Negros terminated; 95 confirmed dead

As of November 26, Cebu Province has logged 43 missing persons, 96 deaths, and more than 11,000 displaced families due to Typhoon Tino’s widespread flooding and landslides.

Search-and-profiling operations in Cebu City are expected to intensify in the coming days as authorities race to locate, identify, and bring closure to families still waiting for answers.

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