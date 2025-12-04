Paolo Duterte declines ICI summons: ‘No power or jurisdiction over me’

Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte — File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte declines the Independent Commission for Infrastructure’s (ICI) summons, stating that the investigating body, which the executive branch created, has neither power nor jurisdiction over him.

In a December 3 letter (copies of which were released to the media a day later), Duterte expressed that as a sitting Congress member, he is not subject to ICI’s power, which President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. established.

“I welcome the investigation on the flood control projects of Davao City’s 1st District. However, I regret that I cannot accept your ‘Invitation to Appear’, for the following reasons: first, I am a sitting member of Congress. Considering that ICI is a creation of President Marcos […], the ICI appears without power or jurisdiction over me,” Duterte said in the letter, addressed to ICI Chairperson Andres Reyes Jr.

“The Constitutional Separation of Powers bars ICI, which is part of the Executive branch, from including me in your executive mandate. Your power is purely limited to the executive branch,” he added.

Duterte also accused ICI of being Marcos’ tool to malign the Dutertes — him and his sister, Vice President Sara Duterte, and their father, former president Rodrigo Duterte.

“Overall, I view ICI as President Marcos Jr.’s tool for pure political propaganda to weaken, or worse, destroy the name of VP Sara, FPRRD (former president Duterte), and our Duterte family’s good name. It is a continuing political propaganda and harassment against our family with a view to the 2028 presidential, national, and local elections,” he said.

Also, the lawmaker said that the ICI must also investigate Marcos since former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co implicated the President, accusing him in several video statements of being complicit in the corruption scam and actually receiving kickbacks from infrastructure projects.

“Since ICI was created by President Marcos Jr., who has been implicated by one of the major players — ex-Cong. Elizalde Co, — I feel that IC must immediately investigate President Marcos, Jr., his family, and ex-Speaker (Ferdinand Martin) Romualdez forthwith, most especially flood control and other infrastructure projects in Regions I and VIll from 2022 to 2025,” Duterte explained.

READ: Rogelio Singson quits as ICI commissioner

“It is my impression that the ICI was created by President Marcos to save himself, his family, ex-Speaker Romualdez and his ilks, and provide a diversion cover-up for their misdeeds […] the revelations of ex-Cong. Elizalde Co is indeed very revealing, as it is shocking. It cannot be ignored. They are exposés that need investigating. To use me and my sister VP Sara to divert the truth, passing the blame and mislead the Filipino people is highly unacceptable and deplorable,” he added.

The ICI for the past two months has been investigating the alleged corruption in the government’s infrastructure projects, particularly the flood control issue. Over this span, several lawmakers — including former Speaker Romualdez — have been invited to shed light on their alleged involvement in the corruption scheme.

While the accusations have been leveled against Marcos’ allies, there were also concerns that flood control issues also hounded Duterte’s district, including projects implemented when former president Duterte was in office.

Last November 5, ACT Teachers party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio claimed to have found irregularities in Davao River and Matina River flood control projects, which sit inside Duterte’s district.

The irregularities in the projects, said to be worth over P4 billion, were discovered by Tinio after skimming through documents requested from DPWH, the agency’s website, and the National Expenditures Program and General Appropriations Act from 2019 to 2022.

Tinio gave five categories for classifying the red-flagged projects:

Total Overlap: Two contracts worth P135.14 million funded construction on identical river sections, with one 2019 project covering a section of the Davao river, while a 2020 project covered the same section plus additional areas.

Double Funding: Two contracts worth P115.09 million were awarded to different contractors for the exact same project location (“revetment along Davao River at the Davao River Bridge upstream section”).

Changed Location and Shortchanging: Nine contracts worth P484.04 million were implemented at different locations than specified in the General Appropriations Act (GAA), often with significantly reduced coverage. For example, one GAA item allocated P30 million for 375 meters of revetment, but the actual contract covered only 120 meters—a shortfall of 255 meters while charging P161,250 per meter instead of the budgeted P80,000.

Awarded Contracts Without Details: A staggering 62 contracts worth P3.44 billion were awarded without proper specifications (such as exact location and length) in official records, making verification and accountability difficult.

Awarded Contracts Not in GAA: Ten contracts worth P622.57 million were implemented despite having no corresponding line items in the approved national budget.

Duterte, however, dared Tinio to visit Davao and ask residents there if they have experienced flooding — to debunk claims of irregularities in the city’s flood control projects.

READ: Paolo Duterte to Tinio: Visit Davao and see if there are floods

According to Paolo Duterte, Davao City has nothing to hide, saying that the projects that Tinio mentioned have been checked and inspected by both the Department of Public Works and Highways and the Commission on Audit.

READ: Many anti-flood projects in Davao are unfinished, poorly-situated – Ridon

A week later, Bicol Saro party-list Rep. Terry Ridon presented data on the unfinished flood control projects in Davao City, which he said merit a deeper investigation, as they are either ghost projects, incomplete, poorly situated, or unconstructed.

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