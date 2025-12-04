Taal Volcano: No imminent major eruption here, says Phivolcs chief

Taal Volcano (File photo)

MANILA, Philippines – There is no imminent major eruption in Taal Volcano, the head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Thursday.

His assurance came as two minor phreatic/phreatomagmatic eruptions occurred earlier at 12:58 and 1:04, both lasting two minutes.

READ: Taal Volcano logs 514 quakes, 98 tremors in November – Phivolcs

The second eruption has ejected incandescent ballistics 300 meters above the lake, according to Phivolcs.

“They (incandescent ballistics) did not reach any communities on the mainland, and this does not indicate an imminent major eruption,” Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol told the Philippine News Agency.

READ: Phreatic, phreatomagmatic eruptions hit Taal Volcano

Incandescent ballistics, he said, are very hot, glowing rocks that the volcano throws out during an eruption.

“The eruption had enough force to eject hot rocks, but those rocks are just at Main Crater area,” Bacolcol added.

Meanwhile, Phivolcs said the two minor eruptions generated plumes reaching 1,200 meters above and drifted southwest.

READ: Taal Volcano logs surge in quakes, tremors in November

Bacolcol earlier explained that small eruptions, even several times a day, are considered normal behavior.

Phreatomagmatic eruption is the interaction of magma with water, generating steam, ash, and fragmented volcanic material.

Phreatic eruption, on the other hand, occurs when water comes into contact with hot rocks or gases, resulting in steam plumes without direct involvement of magma.

Taal Volcano is still under Alert Level 1.

Entry into the permanent danger zone or Taal Volcano Island is strictly prohibited as eruptions can occur without warning. (PNA)

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