Cebu City struggles to enforce danger zones amid relocation delays

Residents of Estero de Parián said they are willing to relocate, but emphasized that financial assistance is much needed. | CDN photo, 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City faces persistent challenges in enforcing designated danger zones along its waterways, with delays in relocation and coordination leaving residents at risk, officials admitted Thursday.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), said the city government must push harder to implement the three-meter easement policy and formally declare hazard areas.

“The danger zones should be declared as danger zones. The mayor recommends these declarations to the city council based on rapid damage assessments,” Tumulak said.

READ: Estero de Parian residents say relocation not enough, cry for financial aid, too

He said that enforcement also depends on barangay leadership and that local captains are responsible for ensuring the safety of their constituents.

Politics hinders actions

Tumulak expressed that political considerations make it difficult for them to work around, especially regarding the relocation sites:

“Lisod man gud ni ang politika ba usahay kay ang uban kapitan, sad to say, madala sa hangyo sa constituents because one of the problems lage is the location, asa ang relocation site.,” Tumulak said.

The Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP) has identified relocation areas, including a permanent site in Quiot, Pardo, intended for families residing in high-risk zones such as Estero de Parian.

DWUP Officer-in-Charge Marie Joan Loreto said that although site development plans have been completed and endorsed to the Local Housing Board, families have not complied with submission requirements.

Previous attempts at coordination were stalled after residents received instructions from the barangays of Tinago and San Roque not to submit documents.

This situation mirrors past relocation efforts. In 2023, families at the mouth of Estero de Parian were scheduled to move to Sitio Nangkaville, Barangay Quiot Pardo, but many requested financial assistance to rebuild their homes.

Some expressed concerns about moving farther from schools and communities. The city offered housing materials and temporary food support, but residents were required to choose between financial aid or relocation — a policy under DWUP guidelines.

Dual challenge

Tumulak said the CCDRRMC will continue urging the administration to enforce easement policies and provide relocation support, aiming to prevent tragedies similar to Typhoon Tino, where Cebu City residents still stayed in danger zones.

He also suggested reviewing land titles to identify private properties that may require government intervention.

The city government faces the dual challenge of enforcing safety regulations while accommodating residents’ concerns over relocation and financial capacity.

Officials acknowledge that first-term Mayor Nestor Archival is building on plans from the previous administration, with some resettlement areas still under development.

Tumulak stressed that coordination between city departments and barangay leadership is essential to ensure the safety of residents living in high-risk areas.

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