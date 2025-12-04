TD Wilma: Signal No. 1 up in parts of eastern Visayas, Mindanao

Satellite image from Pagasa taken on December 4, 2025 at 10:40 a.m.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1 was raised in the eastern portions of Visayas and in some areas in Mindanao on Thursday morning, and this is due to the effects of Tropical Depression Wilma.

This is according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration (Pagasa) on Thursday.

READ: Wilma: Live updates

Signal No. 1 wind speeds

The places under Signal Number 1 will experience wind speeds of 39 to 61 kilometers per hour (kph) for at least 36 hours, which may cause light damage to structures, Pagasa said.

In Visayas, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte and Southern Leyte are forecast to be affected by the bad weather.

Signal no. 1 has also been hoisted in Surigao del Norte in Mindanao, including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands and Dinagat Islands.

READ: LPA develops into Tropical Depression Wilma — Pagasa

Heavy rainfall in these provinces

Pagasa warned that Wilma will bring heavy rainfall of up to 200 millimeters to several provinces in the next few days.

Listed below are the areas anticipated to have heavy rainfall from Thursday to Friday noon:

100 to 200 millimeters:

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

READ: Tropical Depression Wilma to bring rains in Cebu – Pagasa

50 to 100 millimeters:

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Cebu

Bohol

Negros Oriental

Negros Occidental

Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

Agusan del Norte

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

Where Wilma is now

Wilma was last located 625 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar moving west-southwestward at 20 kph.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph.

READ: 1 to 2 cyclones may enter PH in December – Pagasa

Wilma is predicted to make its first landfall in Eastern Visayas or Dinagat Islands between Friday evening to Saturday morning, before moving past Visayas until December 8 (Monday).

It will emerge over the Sulu Sea and possibly cross over northern Palawan early next week. /apl

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