TD Wilma: Signal No. 1 up in parts of eastern Visayas, Mindanao
Pagasa says 50 to 100 mm of rain anticipated to fall in Cebu due to effects of tropical depression
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1 was raised in the eastern portions of Visayas and in some areas in Mindanao on Thursday morning, and this is due to the effects of Tropical Depression Wilma.
This is according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration (Pagasa) on Thursday.
READ: Wilma: Live updates
Signal No. 1 wind speeds
The places under Signal Number 1 will experience wind speeds of 39 to 61 kilometers per hour (kph) for at least 36 hours, which may cause light damage to structures, Pagasa said.
In Visayas, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte and Southern Leyte are forecast to be affected by the bad weather.
Signal no. 1 has also been hoisted in Surigao del Norte in Mindanao, including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands and Dinagat Islands.
READ: LPA develops into Tropical Depression Wilma — Pagasa
Heavy rainfall in these provinces
Pagasa warned that Wilma will bring heavy rainfall of up to 200 millimeters to several provinces in the next few days.
Listed below are the areas anticipated to have heavy rainfall from Thursday to Friday noon:
100 to 200 millimeters:
- Northern Samar
- Eastern Samar
READ: Tropical Depression Wilma to bring rains in Cebu – Pagasa
50 to 100 millimeters:
- Samar
- Biliran
- Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- Cebu
- Bohol
- Negros Oriental
- Negros Occidental
- Surigao del Norte
- Dinagat Islands
- Agusan del Norte
- Misamis Oriental
- Camiguin
Where Wilma is now
Wilma was last located 625 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar moving west-southwestward at 20 kph.
It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph.
READ: 1 to 2 cyclones may enter PH in December – Pagasa
Wilma is predicted to make its first landfall in Eastern Visayas or Dinagat Islands between Friday evening to Saturday morning, before moving past Visayas until December 8 (Monday).
It will emerge over the Sulu Sea and possibly cross over northern Palawan early next week. /apl
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