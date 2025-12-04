Argao police arrest Region VII Top 5 Most Wanted and armed cohort

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Argao, Cebu, arrested a man listed in the Top 5 Most Wanted Persons in Central Visayas during a dawn operation on Thursday, December 4, which also led to the discovery of suspected shabu and the arrest of his armed companion.

According to reports from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) and the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), personnel from Argao Municipal Police Station served a warrant of arrest around 1:40 a.m. in Barangay Bogo against a 45-year-old suspect known as alias “Palog.”

Police said the warrant stemmed from separate non-bailable cases for selling illegal drugs under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, issued by the Regional Trial Court in Argao.

READ: Four suspects arrested in separate Argao buy-bust operations

Illegal drugs, gun from cohort seized

During the operation, officers recovered from “Palog” a heat-sealed plastic sachet containing approximately six grams of suspected shabu, valued at P40,800, based on standard pricing.

As the arrest was being carried out, police also detained a 49-year-old male companion who was allegedly found carrying a .38 caliber revolver with two live rounds. Authorities confirmed the firearm was unlicensed.

Both men were taken to the Argao Municipal Police Station and are being held pending presentation to the court that issued the warrant.

Police said proper documentation of the seized firearm and suspected drugs has been completed.

Police said the case buildup and warrant service formed part of their ongoing efforts to track wanted individuals and disrupt illegal drug activity in Argao and the wider Cebu Province.

Authorities said further processing of the suspects is underway.

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