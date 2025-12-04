LIST: Class suspensions in Cebu due to #Wilma

Class suspensions in Cebu due to Tropical Depression Wilma

[UPDATED] CEBU CITY, Philippines – Several localities in Cebu on Thursday, December 4, have announced class suspensions as threats of bad weather loom due to Tropical Depression Wilma.

As of 4 p.m., Thursday, the following areas have cancelled face-to-face classes in all levels and advised schools to implement alternative delivery modes (ADM).

Minglanilla (ADM) Talisay City (ADM) Moalboal Dalaguete Compostela Cordova Santa Fe, Bantayan Island City of Naga Argao Carcar City

READ: Tropical Depression Wilma to bring rains in Cebu – Pagasa

In Minglanilla, class suspension covers both public and private schools as precautionary measures.

“Alternative Mode of Delivery will be implemented in all schools tomorrow, Friday,” Enad added.

In Talisay City, suspension of face-to-face classes applies for public schools, according to Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas.

“I already spoke with Dr. Arden Monisit regarding this. This is purely a precaution para sa kaluwasan sa atong students, teachers, og mga ginikanan,” said Gullas.

READ: LPA develops into Tropical Depression Wilma — Pagasa

Private schools, on the other hand, will be given discretion whether to follow suit.

In north Cebu, the municipality of Sogod has also decided to suspend their face-to-face classes for Friday.

Tropical Depression Wilma is expected to bring moderate to heavy rains in Cebu and most parts of the Visayas beginning Friday, December 5.

The state weather bureau has even issued a weather advisory, warning the public that Wilma may bring heavy rains with volumes between 50 and 100 millimeters (mm) within a 24-hour period.

For reference, 100 mm of rainfall dumped within a single day is enough to fill 40 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

One (1) Olympic-sized swimming pool can hold approximately 2.5 million liters of water.

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