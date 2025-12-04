UV beats Benedicto in grinding rematch to seal No. 2 spot in Final Four 

Kent Ivo Salarda of UV goes for a floater. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers got the payback they wanted, closing the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball elimination round with a gritty 72-63 win over the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs on Wednesday night, December 3, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Cheetahs were one of the teams that stunned UV earlier this season, beating them last October 26. With this victory — along with their earlier triumph over archrival University of Cebu (UC) — the Green Lancers completed their redemption run against both squads that handed them losses in the first round.

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Twice-to-beat advantage

More importantly, UV locked in the twice-to-beat advantage as the No. 2 seed behind UC heading into the Final Four on Saturday, December 6, where they interestingly have a third meeting with the Cheetahs at 5 p.m., this time with their season and title on the line.

UV had to earn it, though. The rematch turned into a bruising, physical battle where both teams saw multiple starters flirting with foul trouble. But when the game settled, their veterans delivered.

UV committed 23 fouls, while 21 on BC’s side, reflecting the physicality and intensity of their rematch.

READ: Cesafi: BC Cheetahs beats CIT-U to strengthen Final Four push

Kent Ivo Salarda – 18 points, 18 rebounds

Kent Ivo Salarda, the 2023 Finals MVP, turned in a monster outing with 18 points and 18 rebounds, plus two steals and two assists, shooting 50 percent in 32 steady minutes. PJ Taliman added 12 points and eight rebounds, while reigning Finals MVP Raul Gentallan scored 17 before fouling out in the fourth. AJ Sacayan chipped in 11.

For Benedicto, Serge Gabines finished with 14 points and 10 boards, and Den Rick Orgong added 13. Both struggled to find rhythm, with Gabines shooting 5-of-13 and Orgong going 5-of-16 as the Cheetahs played without starting center Jesli Dela Cruz, who is recovering from dengue fever.

Benedicto actually looked poised for another upset after jumping to an 11-point lead, 29-18, in the opening quarter. UV stayed composed and slowly chipped away, eventually tying the game at 34-all capped by two free throws from Rovello Robles. Sacayan later pushed them ahead off a steal by Christian Jay Alilin, and Taliman added a jumper for a 38-34 cushion before BC trimmed it to 38-36 at halftime.

READ: UAAP Final Four: La Salle stuns top seed NU, forces do-or-die

UV controlled second half

UV controlled most of the second half, getting key baskets from Salarda and Ivan Clark Alsola. Sacayan then drilled a corner triple to end the third quarter with a 55-47 lead.

The Green Lancers’ defense tightened from there. A string of forced turnovers helped them build their first double-digit lead, 67-57, capped by a big three from Gentallan with 5:35 to go.

Benedicto made a brief push and cut the deficit to six, but UV held firm. Salarda and Gentallan knocked down timely buckets to finish the job and seal the win.

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