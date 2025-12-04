Carreta shabu: Police on patrol nab two for possessing shabu

Two individuals were arrested by Mabolo police for allegedly carrying illegal drugs during a detective patrolling on Wednesday night in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two individuals were arrested in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City on Wednesday night, December 3, after police allegedly caught them in possession of suspected shabu during a routine patrol.

Police identified the suspects as alias “Ria,” 58, a resident of Sitio Epil Epil, and alias “Chris,” 49, a resident of Sitio Kalinao. Both are unemployed.

According to Police Major Eric Gingoyon, chief of the Mabolo Police Station, the suspects were caught around 9:50 p.m. in Sitio Epil Epil, where police on patrol reportedly saw the two holding items believed to be illegal drugs during detective patrolling operations.

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Police said they confiscated from the suspects an estimated 1.75 grams of suspected shabu, with a standard drug price value of P11,900.

The two were immediately taken into custody and brought to the Mabolo Police Station for documentation.

READ: 3 drug suspects busted in Cavite sting; P68-M shabu seized

As of this writing, Gingoyon confirmed that the suspects remain detained pending the filing of charges for possession of illegal drugs under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Authorities said the seized items will undergo standard processing as part of the case preparation.

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