Cebu City ready for evacuations as TD Wilma threatens heavy rain, floods

Flood during Typhoon Tino | CDN file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Local officials here are urging residents in low-lying, flood-prone areas to prepare for possible evacuations as Tropical Depression Wilma approaches, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall that could trigger flooding across the city.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan, said on Thursday that Cebu is forecast to receive between 50 to 100 millimeters of rain from Thursday evening through Friday.

He said this is equivalent to 250,000 to 500,000 drums of water per square kilometer.

Quiblat emphasized that the rainfall could be light, moderate, or intense at any given time, warning residents to take precautions in advance:

“Mao na ang atong warning or advisory for 24 hours rainfall, advance information. Ang forecast is today, Thursday to Friday. Kini siya mao ni ang volume but dili ni kay kausa ra ibubo […] Para katong naa sa mga low lying areas, prone sa baha, magmatngon in advance. The best step is to coordinate with your local disaster manager for mitigation and preparation,” Quiblat said.

(“This is our advance advisory for the 24 hours rainfall. Today’s forecast is for Thursday to Friday. This is the expected rain volume, but it is not going to pour all at once […] Those who live in low-lying, flood-prone areas, just be mindful of the dangers. The best step is to coordinate with your local disaster manager for mitigation and preparation.”)

READ: Tropical Depression Wilma to bring rains in Cebu – Pagasa

Potential evacuations

Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), confirmed that barangay captains have been informed to prepare for potential evacuations in vulnerable areas.

“We already properly informed the barangay captains to prepare and possibly conduct evacuation, especially in flood-prone areas. We have also activated the emergency operation center, and heavy equipment like our backhoe is in place. 911 is operational, and communications, including backup power, are ready,” Tumulak said.

He urged residents not to be complacent, citing lessons learned from previous storms like Tino: “If you are living in a danger zone, please evacuate.”

Signal Number 1 raised

The state weather bureau has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1 in the eastern portions of Visayas and parts of Mindanao due to TD Wilma. Areas under Signal Number 1 can expect wind speeds of 39 to 61 kilometers per hour for at least 36 hours, potentially causing light damage to structures.

READ: Signal No. 1 up in areas in eastern Visayas, Mindanao due to TD Wilma

In the Visayas, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, and Southern Leyte are placed under Signal No. 1, while Surigao del Norte, including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, and the Dinagat Islands are also affected in Mindanao.

Heavy rainfall expected

Pagasa warns that the storm will bring heavy rainfall to several provinces over the coming days.

Forecasted rainfall amounts include the following:

100 to 200 mm: Northern Samar, Eastern Samar

50 to 100 mm: Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin

TD Wilma’s trajectory

TD Wilma was last located 625 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar, moving west-southwest at 20 kph, with maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gusts up to 55 kph.

The depression is expected to make landfall in Eastern Visayas or the Dinagat Islands between Friday evening and Saturday morning, before traversing the Visayas until Monday, December 8, and eventually emerging over the Sulu Sea.

Pagasa has advised all residents, especially those in high-risk areas, to take all necessary precautions to protect life and property. Coastal travelers are urged to avoid going to sea as rough to very rough conditions are expected.

Cebu city residents are encouraged to monitor local updates on Wilma and follow instructions from disaster management officials.

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