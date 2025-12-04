Unveiling an Enchanted Christmas at Shangri-La Mactan Cebu

Shangri La Mactan Cebu officially opened the festive season as it unveiled this year’s Enchanted Wonders of Christmas during its annual tree lighting ceremony held on November 25, 2025.

Joy grows deeper when it is shared, and community becomes stronger when kindness is extended to others.

Families, partners and friends who gathered for the lighting were greeted by a vibrant display of shimmering décor and festive music.

General Manager Dave Junker expressed this sentiment in his message to guests. “This season invites everyone to rediscover gratitude and to reflect on the blessings they already have…The tree is not only a symbol of celebration but also a reminder to reach out to others and extend compassion wherever possible.”

As Cebu shifts into full holiday mode, Shangri La Mactan encourages families and travellers to experience a Christmas celebration where their own stories unfold naturally within the beauty of the island.

A Holiday Experience at Shangri-La Mactan

Christmas at Shangri La Mactan has always been more than a showcase of lights. It is about creating moments that guests can carry with them long after the season ends.

This year’s theme, Enchanted Wonders, elevates that experience by weaving together curated festive surprises, activities and their signature culinary offerings that the resort has become known for. These include themed dining spreads, family centered events and leisurely moments around the property that make the celebration feel personal and heartfelt.

The resort’s message to guests is simple. The true gift of the season is often found in unexpected moments of joy. Every corner of the property has been thoughtfully prepared so that families, couples and solo travellers can simply be present, enjoy meaningful time together and create cherished memories that will last for years.

Creativity, compassion and community

This year’s holiday launch stands out for its renewed focus on sustainability and community support. One of the most heartwarming details is the handcrafted ornaments made by students from Punta Engaño Elementary School. Each piece, created from unused and upcycled paper, adds a personal touch to the décor and shows how creativity can flourish even with simple materials. Shangri La Mactan has worked closely with the school for many years, and the tree lighting continues that meaningful and long standing partnership.

The resort also introduced the Boxes of Hope initiative, which encourages guests to participate in a small act of giving during the season. These boxes are prepared for families and communities who may need a little extra support, reminding everyone that Christmas is not only about celebration but also about sharing warmth and compassion.

Through these efforts, the resort highlights a message that has always shaped its holiday traditions. Joy grows deeper when it is shared, and community becomes stronger when kindness is extended to others.