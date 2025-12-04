DSWD Bicol prepares 84K food packs ahead of TD Wilma

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LEGAZPI CITY – Over 84,000 food packs for families have been prepositioned by the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Bicol Region (DSWD-5) in preparation for the potential impact of Tropical Depression (TD) Wilma in the region.

Claudio Villareal, chief of the DSWD-5’s Disaster Response Management Division, reported on Thursday that in addition to the food packs, they have more than 13,000 non-food items ready for distribution.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Bicol Region (DSWD-5) has prepositioned over 84,000 family food packs in preparation for the possible impact of Tropical Depression Wilma in the region.

READ: Cebu City ready for evacuations as TD Wilma threatens heavy rain, floods

On Thursday, Claudio Villareal, chief of the DSWD-5’s Disaster Response Management Division, reported that in addition to the food packs, they have more than 13,000 non-food items ready for distribution.

The non-food items on standby include 401 boxes of sleeping kits, 6,410 boxes of family kits, 2,006 sets of hygiene kits and 2,016 kitchen kits.

DSWD Bicol also has 44,194 essential non-food items prepared for emergencies.

Villareal said that the resources are allocated for response operations and resource augmentation to support local government units during disasters and emergencies.

He added that they have a standby fund of PHP1.6 million available for purchasing supplies if needed.

DSWD Bicol is also equipped with a mobile command center that includes information and communication technology to bridge communication gaps during disasters, keeping decision-makers informed.

Villareal added that a water station is available to provide safe and potable water to communities affected by disasters, especially in areas where clean water sources are lacking.

It includes mobile water tanker trucks and water treatment units that can collect, transport, and distribute large volumes of potable water to evacuation centers and displaced families.

As part of their disaster response innovation, DSWD Bicol is designed to provide hot, nutritious meals to internally displaced families during emergencies, including those in evacuation centers. (PNA)

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