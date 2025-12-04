A Flavorful Comeback: The Rabbit Hole reopens at Goldberry Suites & Hotel Cebu

Four years ago, Goldberry Suites & Hotel Cebu opened its doors with a simple goal: to create a space where people feel genuinely welcome, a home in the city where guests can rest, relax, and experience true Cebuano hospitality.

For reservations and more information, visit their Facebook page or website. You can also visit their branch on Mactan Island at Goldberry Suites & Hotel Mactan.

Since then, Goldberry has grown quietly but meaningfully. Guests who once visited for a single night have returned again and again—some for business, some for leisure, and some simply because it feels like a place they can call their own.

At the center of many of those experiences is The Rabbit Hole, the hotel’s in-house restaurant. Today, it steps into an exciting new chapter.

Rethinking hospitality for today

For years, The Rabbit Hole was a cozy little secret for those who knew it. The team, however, saw an opportunity to make it more inviting, more open, and more in line with what diners today want.

Operations Manager Bryan Gerali explained, “The renovation was driven by our desire to make the guest experience better and bring the restaurant up to date with current dining trends. Guest preferences have changed, and we saw the chance to modernize the space, refresh the menu, and improve comfort without losing what makes the restaurant special.”

The redesign also improved how guests move through and experience the space. It opens up the floor, improves sightlines, and allows natural light to fill the space, giving it a more lively and welcoming feel.

“Sa una naka-divide ni siya… di siya visible sa guests. Karon, mas dako na ang space, mas makit-an nga naa’y restaurant, and nindot ang ambiance,” said Food and Beverage Supervisor Joshua Benasas.

Rediscovering the Rabbit Hole’s menu

Of course, food continues to take center stage at The Rabbit Hole. Chef Nino Betinol shared that several new dishes were added to offer something new while staying true to the flavors guests love.

“Nag-andam mi ug bag-ong mga putahe nga nagdala ug comfort flavors pero gi-level up ang presentation ug teknik. Simple pero tinud-anay ug puno’g karakter,” he said. “Gusto namo nga ang The Rabbit Hole mahimong kalipayang pahulayan—cozy, welcoming, and an escape from the ordinary.”

One standout is the Goldberry Backribs, tender from a slow-cooking process and topped with a unique blueberry-infused glaze. Paired with curated drinks, it offers a dining experience that surprises with every bite.

“Excited ko nga matilawan nila ang among bag-ong creations—familiar dishes nga naay twist, drinks nga maayo ipares, ug ambiance nga makapahinumdom nga dili lang café ang Rabbit Hole—usa gyud ka experience,” he added.

The Next Step for Goldberry

Goldberry Cebu aims to stay one of the city’s most trusted business hotels, known for dependable service, genuine care, and hospitality that reflects its Filipino-Cebuano roots. The team continues to invest in the hotel’s facilities, services, and staff to make every stay seamless.

“Guests can expect continuous improvement,” Gerali said. “Our focus remains on comfort, efficiency, and overall guest experience—from amenities and service processes to technology and team training.”

He also emphasized how central The Rabbit Hole is to that vision. “Dining is one of the most memorable parts of a guest’s stay. By enhancing the resto, we’re strengthening our reputation as a hotel that invests in quality and consistency.”

With these changes, Goldberry Cebu offers a complete experience that combines thoughtful service, inviting spaces, and elevated dining to make every visit special.

Your next reason to stay

The Rabbit Hole’s transformation captures what Goldberry Cebu is all about: thoughtful growth and attention to the little details that make a stay feel personal.

From well-designed rooms to a refreshed dining experience, the hotel continues to create moments that leave guests feeling cared for and ready to visit again.

With the newly reimagined Rabbit Hole, guests now have one more reason to return.For reservations and more information, visit their Facebook page or website. You can also visit their branch on Mactan Island at Goldberry Suites & Hotel Mactan.