Sandro Marcos in yet another closed-door ICI hearing
MANILA, Philippines — House Majority Leader Sandro Marcos appeared again before the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), but he asked the commission for a closed-door hearing, similar to what the previous resource persons who testified in the body had.
READ: Sandro Marcos denies P50-B insertions, says Zaldy Co part of destab
During the hearing, the counsel of Marcos indicated his request for an executive session, which was done with the approval of ICI Chief Andres Reyes Jr.
Marcos submitted himself before the ICI after resigned Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co alleged that he inserted at least P50 billion worth of public works projects in the 2023, 2024, and 2025 budgets.
READ: Zaldy Co targets Sandro Marcos; more ‘lies on cam,’ says president’s son
Insertions generally refer to any change made from the National Expenditure Program prepared by the Department of Budget and Management in the crafting of the general appropriations bill that is eventually enacted into law. /das
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.