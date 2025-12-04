Sandro Marcos in yet another closed-door ICI hearing

Sandro Marcos — File photo

MANILA, Philippines — House Majority Leader Sandro Marcos appeared again before the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), but he asked the commission for a closed-door hearing, similar to what the previous resource persons who testified in the body had.

READ: Sandro Marcos denies P50-B insertions, says Zaldy Co part of destab

During the hearing, the counsel of Marcos indicated his request for an executive session, which was done with the approval of ICI Chief Andres Reyes Jr.

Marcos submitted himself before the ICI after resigned Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co alleged that he inserted at least P50 billion worth of public works projects in the 2023, 2024, and 2025 budgets.

READ: Zaldy Co targets Sandro Marcos; more ‘lies on cam,’ says president’s son

Insertions generally refer to any change made from the National Expenditure Program prepared by the Department of Budget and Management in the crafting of the general appropriations bill that is eventually enacted into law. /das

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