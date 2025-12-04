Calib Gawangon says maturity, preparation pushed UCLM to the top

UCLM Webmasters head coach Calib Gawangon. | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Maturity and preparation carried the unheralded University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Junior Webmasters to the No. 1 spot in the Cesafi Season 25 high school basketball tournament heading into the Final Four this Saturday, December 6, at the Cebu Coliseum.

UCLM head coach Calib Gawangon told CDN that securing the top seed and the twice-to-beat advantage is a blessing they don’t intend to waste. He’s keeping his players both physically and mentally ready for the semifinal grind, with one goal in mind: deliver UCLM’s first Cesafi title.

So far, UCLM has shown what Gawangon likes about this group — a mature, well-rounded, and systematic team with enough size to match up with anyone. They carry a 7-2 record with one game left in the elimination round, facing the struggling Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves tomorrow, Friday, December 5, at the University of San Carlos Downtown Campus gym.

READ: UCLM grabs seventh win, bolsters Cesafi playoffs bid

That game is one of the triple-header matchups scheduled for Friday.

“Sa akong tulo ka tuig nga coach sa UCLM, ikaduha ni nako sa semifinals. It’s going to be one game at a time unya blessing na gyud ni nga naa mi sa top seed,” said Gawangon, who also serves as assistant coach for the UC Webmasters’ men’s team, the top seed in the collegiate Final Four.

Calib Gawangon spent most of his summer in Mindanao scouting young talents to complement his veteran core of Dan Mitchell Ferraren, Rafael Calo, Yancy Montealto, and Wade Adam Luche. Now the fruits of his labor are evident.

“Ang preparation itself kay since June nag-start nami ug practice ug daghan mga veterans namo. So far sa line-up namo makaya ra man, pero kaning sa Final Four, back to zero na tanan, so gi-preparahan gyud namo ug maayo,” added Gawangon, who recently had to part ways with one of his key players, Noe Lingoste.

READ: UCLM guard removed for playing in ‘ligang labas’ mid-Cesafi season

Lingoste violated both Cesafi rules and UCLM’s cardinal policy against playing in a “Ligang Labas” or unsanctioned tournament during the season. He was officially removed from the roster in late November after suiting up in a commercial tournament in his hometown in Iloilo during the semester break.

Gawangon made the decision quickly to avoid any risk of UCLM forfeiting games, which is the consequence under Cesafi regulations if a team fields an ineligible player.

Despite losing their starting point guard, UCLM’s ball movement has stayed sharp.

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Calib Gawangon expects a tough semifinal matchup, whether it’s against sister team UC Baby Webmasters or Cebu Eastern College (CEC), which is still fighting for the last Final Four ticket. UC must beat UV later tonight, Thursday, December 4, to knock CEC out of contention.

“Ang challenging gyud ani kay ang individual style sa players. If we’re still sticking with our system, we can achieve our goals this season,” Gawangon said.

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