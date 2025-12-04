Former Ateneo Blue Eaglet ready to give it all in Cesafi Final Four

Henry Kristoffer Suico (2) in action | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the Cesafi Final Four drawing near, former Ateneo Blue Eaglet Henry Kristoffer Suico is determined to make the most of his short stint with the Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles.

The Mandaue City native surprised many when he returned home from Manila after several years with the Ateneo program, where he was considered a prospect under coach Tab Baldwin. His arrival immediately boosted SHS-AdC, stepping in as one of the team’s go-to scorers alongside Lian Kent Basa.

Suico’s strong numbers

Suico has backed that up with strong numbers. He finished the elimination round ranked ninth in total points with 116. He averaged 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block per game, placing him in the top 10 in almost every major category. He also sits in the top five in three-point percentage at 30.23 percent and in assists with 4.4 per outing.

For Suico, getting to play at home in his final high school year is something he doesn’t take lightly.

“I feel blessed and so thankful to God for this opportunity,” he said.

Despite the pressure of extending SHS-AdC’s four-year championship run, Suico believes the team is in a good place, especially after closing the eliminations with an 83–59 win over the Cebu Eastern College Dragons. He fired 19 points in that game, along with five assists, four rebounds, and three steals.

“We feel confident coming from our last game,” he said. “We will prepare hard in practice and be ready for whatever team we face in the semis.”

Asked what he can offer beyond scoring as they take on the CIT-U Junior Wildcats in the Cesafi Final Four, Suico pointed to leadership.

“I’m grateful for all the expectations, and it motivates me to give a championship for this school,” he said.

READ: UV beats Benedicto in grinding rematch to seal No. 2 spot in Final Four

Championship goals

Suico also shared that several Manila universities have reached out to him for college recruitment. Still, he’s keeping his full attention on helping the Magis Eagles chase a fifth straight Cesafi high school crown.

That goal carries extra weight for a young roster following the exit of standout leaders like Jared Bahay, Alden Cainglet, Jelo Mar Rota, and Froilan Maglasang, who anchored SHS-AdC’s dominant four-title run since 2019.

“My ultimate goal is winning the championship,” Suico said. “There are Manila schools that reached out already, but my focus right now is on winning the title this season.”

The Magis Eagles take on the battle-tested Junior Wildcats on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Cebu Coliseum, armed with a twice-to-beat advantage.

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