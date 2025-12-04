Cabañero closes UAAP chapter in heartbreaking Final Four loss

UST star Nic Cabañero goes for a fadeaway jumper. | UAAP photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano standout Nic Cabañero gave it all in his final UAAP game, but couldn’t lift the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers to the UAAP Season 88 Men’s Basketball Finals, as they fell 82–81 to the University of the Philippines on Wednesday, December 3, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The second-seeded Fighting Maroons advanced to their fifth straight Finals and sixth in seven seasons, courtesy of Terrence Fortea’s go-ahead three-pointer with 48.5 seconds remaining. Fortea finished with eight points, six assists, and five rebounds in just under 13 minutes.

READ: Maroons prove that any UAAP title bid will run through them

UST had several chances in the closing moments. After Fortea’s game-winner, Cabañero drove to the basket but was met by Francis Nnoruka, who blocked the layup with 46 seconds left. With 13 seconds remaining, Cabañero tried again but couldn’t convert, and UP ran out the clock.

Despite the loss, Cabañero delivered a stellar game in his final UAAP game, leading the Growling Tigers with 24 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

READ: Cabañero leads UST, snaps 4-game skid with lopsided win over UE

The 22-year-old pride of Lapu-Lapu City had endured three challenging seasons, including a 1–13 campaign in Season 85, before becoming a cornerstone in UST’s return to back-to-back Final Four appearances.

Cabañero’s UAAP journey was marked by steady growth and moments of brilliance, including earning a Mythical Five selection during his stint with the Growling Tigers — a recognition of his consistent impact on the court. The former University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors’ ability to score, create for teammates, and make clutch plays has left a lasting mark on UST basketball.

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