9 Filipino hostages held by Houthis released, DFA confirms

DFA logo | Inquirer file photo

MANILA – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday confirmed the release of nine Filipino crew members of M/V Eternity C after successful mediation by the Sultanate of Oman.

“Yes, they have been released,” the DFA’s Office of the Spokesperson told reporters.

In a statement, the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it facilitated the return of 11 seafarers, composed of Filipino and Indian nationals, as part of its continuing humanitarian efforts.

READ: DFA: 9 Filipinos held hostage by Houthis to be released soon

READ: 9 Filipino seafarers held by Houthis to return home Thursday

The group was flown from Sana’a to Muscat aboard a Royal Omani Air Force aircraft, where preparations are underway for their repatriation to their home countries.

The Sultanate of Oman also acknowledged the cooperation of concerned parties that contributed to the completion of the repatriation efforts.

DFA Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro thanked Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi for the country’s help in the release of the nine Filipino hostages.

“I thank Foreign Minister @BadrAlbusaidi for Oman’s invaluable assistance in the safe return of the Filipino crew members of M/V Eternity C, who were held by the Houthis in Yemen since July,” she said in a post on X.

READ: Filipino survivors of ship sunk by Yemen’s Houthis released

The crew had been held since July 7, after Houthi forces attacked and seized the M/V Eternity C in the Red Sea amid a string of maritime incidents tied to the Gaza conflict and the broader regional tension.

Their release of the nine Filipno hostages brings closure to months of uncertainty for their families and Philippine authorities, who have been working with diplomatic partners and regional intermediaries to ensure the seafarers’ safe return. (PNA)

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