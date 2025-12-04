Cebu Football Club holds Selangor FC to 1-1 draw in AFF Shopee Cup

Cebu FC. | Cebu FC Facebook page photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants earned their first point of the AFF Shopee Cup on Wednesday, December 3, after holding favored Selangor FC to a 1-1 draw at Manila’s Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Cebu FC’s reliable scoring machine, Rico Andes, gave the home side an early advantage just two minutes into the second half. Selangor’s Willian Lira quickly answered in the 54th minute, leveling the score and securing a hard-fought draw.

READ: CFC dominates Maharlika, 4-1, climbs to 3rd in PH league

The opening goal came from a precise corner delivered by Esrom Paulos from the right. Both Abou Sy and Andes leapt to meet the ball, with Andes seemingly getting the decisive touch as it bounced over the line, putting Cebu ahead, 1-0.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Selangor found the equalizer just seven minutes later. Lira spotted a gap from 12 yards out and fired past Cebu goalkeeper Rami Jeridi to even the score.

With the draw, Selangor tops Group A with five points from three games. Cebu, meanwhile, collects its first point of the campaign but remains at the bottom of the standings with one draw and two losses.

Cebu FC will take a holiday break before resuming its Philippines Football League (PFL) campaign in January 2026. Currently the No. 2 team in the league with a 7-2-1 (win-loss-draw) record and 22 points, Cebu is expected to play its upcoming matches at the Dynamic Herb Sports Hub in Cebu City.

ALSO READ: Cebu FC thrashes PFF Youth squad in dominant home win

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