Abalos to Duterte: Barzaga suspension about conduct, not free speech

4Ps party-list Rep. JC Abalos —Photo from the House of Representatives’ website

MANILA, Philippines — The suspension of Cavite 4th District Rep. Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga is not an infringement of free speech but rather a measure against disorderly conduct, argued 4Ps Party-list Rep. Jonathan Clement “JC” Abalos after Vice President Sara Duterte claimed the suspension was about stifling dissent.

Abalos on Thursday spoke in an ambush interview that he does not believe that the House of Representatives’ decision to suspend Barzaga for 60 days was an affront to democracy.

According to Abalos, chair of the ethics committee, he agrees that the right to free speech should be protected at all times, but as lawmakers, there is a difference between criticizing the government and acting inappropriately.

“I don’t believe that this is an attack on democracy. The freedom of speech is a constitutionally-protected right and it must be protected at all times. But if you are a lawmaker or an elected public official, you must draw a line between genuine criticism of the government, as opposed to disorderly behavior,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a school event in Quezon City.

Abalos said that young people look up to the country’s leaders — which only stresses the need for lawmakers to behave properly.

“We are here in a school. We have students here who are being taught the proper behavior even at such a young age. We are here because we believe that we have to inculcate on our youth the idea of behaving well, as they would be future leaders of our country,” he said.

“We have to learn how to respect one another in spite of our differences, and we must be able to draw the line, because if you’re a public official, we are held to a higher standard. All of our words, all of our actions, it carries political and legal consequences. It has weight and authority,” he added.

Duterte on Wednesday said Barzaga’s suspension is “part of a series of efforts to silence voices that speak uncomfortable truths,” adding that it is not the first time that “that critics of the government have been met with punitive action.”

“In a nation that takes pride in democracy, dissent should not be treated as a threat. The right to speak freely is not granted by those in power. It is a fundamental right guaranteed and protected by our very Constitution,” Duterte said.

“This is the right of every Filipino, especially public servants who have the duty to tell the truth. That’s why if an elected official like Cong. Barzaga can be silenced, how much more for ordinary Filipinos who have no power or position?” she asked.

During the session on Monday, Barzaga was ordered suspended for 60 days after 249 House lawmakers voted in favor of adopting the committee recommendations, with only five voting in the negative, and 11 abstaining.

Abalos said that Barzaga’s actions social media posts which were deemed conduct “unbefitting of a House member.”

He also said in his explanation of the committee recommendation that if Barzaga fails to remove the social media posts within 24 hours, there is a possibility that graver penalties will be imposed.

“(The committee) recommends the penalty of 60 day suspension from office without the benefit of salaries and allowances during the period of suspension, with a stern warning that repetition of similar misconduct will result to a more severe disciplinary action,” Abalos said.

“In addition Mr. Speaker, the committee recommends that the respondent Barzaga be directed to remove all 24 social media posts subject of this case within 24 hours from adoption of this report in the plenary,” he added.

Barzaga will not receive the benefits like salaries and allowances while he is suspended.

READ: Kiko Barzaga gets 60-day suspension

On Tuesday, Barzaga adhered with the committee’s directive, taking down a total of 24 social media posts and photos showing lewd images and ostentatious display of wealth within the 24 hour ultimatum.

READ: Barzaga takes down social media posts after House’s one-day ultimatum

Abalos said he commends Barzaga for “abiding by the recommendation of the plenary.”

The ethics complaint against Barzaga was filed by several National Unity Party (NUP) members, including chairperson and Antipolo City 1st District Rep. Ronaldo Puno, over the Cavite solon’s alleged violation of the conduct expected of House members.

In a press briefing last September 15, Puno said that Barzaga’s social media posts, including lewd photos and an alleged ostentatious display of wealth, will be used as pieces of evidence for the ethics complaint.

READ: Lewd photos, display of wealth evidence vs Barzaga, says Puno

Puno clarified they are not going after Barzaga for criticizing the government.

He said the lawmaker from Cavite is being penalized because there are several misleading implications of his posts that seem to trivialize issues involving the House. /apl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP