Comelec launches iRehistro for overseas voter registration

MANILA – Filipinos overseas who would like to register as voters may start accomplishing applications digitally, as the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has opened its iRehistro program.

In an advisory on Thursday, the poll body said those who want to be a registered voter may visit https://irehistro.comelec.gov.ph/ovf1 and accomplish their overseas voter’s form 1 or OVF1.

“iRehistro is not an online registration system. It is only used to fill out and generate the OVF1 form with QR (quick response) code,” it added.

After providing all the needed information, applicants have to save a copy of the system-generated PDF (portable document format) file containing the accomplished OVF1 form on their device and print it on folio-sized (8.5 x 13 inches) paper.

READ: Comelec considers e-registration for next voters’ registration period

“This printout will serve as your OVF1 form, which you still need to personally submit at the nearest overseas voter registration site for the processing of your application,” said the Comelec in its advisory.

The overseas voter’s registration has resumed on Dec. 1 and will run until Sept. 30, 2027.

Qualified to apply as overseas voters are Filipino citizens at least 18 years old, and will be abroad come the May 2028 polls, such as overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), immigrants and dual citizens.

They need present their valid Philippine Ppassport, or Seafarer’s Record Book (for seafarers), or Certificate of Approval for Retention/Reacquisition (for dual citizens) to register.

Applications may be filed at the nearest Philippine post abroad, such as embassy, consulate, cultural office; or at the Office for Overseas Voting (extension office) in Intramuros, Manila.

There were some 1.24 million registered overseas voters in the May 2025 polls. (PNA)

ALSO READ: Comelec, DFA urge overseas Filipinos to enroll for online voting

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