2025 Bar exams result will be out on Jan. 7 says Supreme Court

Inquirer file photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has announced that the results of the 2025 bar exams will be released on January 7, 2026.

Of the 13,193 admitted applicants to take the bar exams, a total of 11,425 examinees have completed the three-day test, holding the record for the largest number of finishers in Philippine Bar history.

READ: Meet Kyle Christian Tutor, Top 1 of the Sept. 2024 Bar Exams

The exams were held in 14 local testing centers across the country.

Oath-taking and roll signing ceremonies will be on February 6, 2026.

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