CESAFI: UC beats UV but narrowly misses Final Four; CEC takes last spot

UC’s Xerex Alejandro gets fouled hard while attempting a layup. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters closed their Cesafi Season 25 campaign with a 74–65 win over the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers on Thursday, December 4, at the Cebu Coliseum — but there was nothing to celebrate.

UC narrowly missed out on the fourth seed of the high school division Final Four after losing in the points quotient tiebreak.

Based on the computation from Cesafi basketball officials, the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats topped the quotient with 1.04, followed by Cebu Eastern College (CEC) at 0.98. UC fell just short at 0.97 after a triple tie in the standings. With that, CIT-U secured the third seed while CEC grabbed the fourth and final playoff spot, shutting the door on UC’s postseason bid.

READ: CESAFI: UC Baby Webmasters trounce SCSC in 67–49 win

All three teams finished the elimination round with identical 7–3 records.

Had UC advanced, it would have marked a rare moment in the school’s basketball history: all three UC squads — the men’s team, the Baby Webmasters, and the UCLM Junior Webmasters — would have reached the Final Four in the same season. The UCLM squad would have even faced the Baby Webmasters in the semifinals.

For now, that possibility remains out of reach, as CEC — which initially believed its hopes hinged on a UC loss — unexpectedly slipped into the Final Four.

In UC’s win over UV, Xerex Alejandro led the Baby Webmasters with a game-high 24 points, five steals, four rebounds, and two assists. Allen Doverte added 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Marty Louise Sotto contributed a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double.

AJ Ejurango was the lone Baby Lancer in double figures, posting his own double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

ALSO READ: UC Baby Webmasters outlast DBTC in overtime

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP