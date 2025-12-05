TD Wilma: Signal No. 1 up in parts of Cebu

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Portions of northern and central Cebu were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 on Thursday evening due to the effects of Tropical Depression Wilma.

This is according to the December 4 (Thursday) 11 p.m. weather advisory of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

READ: Wilma: Live updates

Wilma moving west southwestward

Pagasa said Tropical Depression Wilma was maintaining its strength and continued to move west-southwestward over the Philippine Sea.

Its center was estimated to be 480 km east of Catarman, Northern Samar, or 390 km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

READ: Tropical Depression Wilma to bring rains in Cebu – Pagasa

Cebu areas under Signal No. 1

Several areas have been placed under Signal No. 1, including portions of northern and central Cebu.

These are Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Sogod, Catmon, Asturias, Carmen, Danao City, Balamban, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Cordova, Lapu-Lapu City, Toledo City, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Naga City, Minglanilla, Talisay City, Aloguinsan, Carcar City, Sibonga, Barili, and the islands of Bantayan and Camotes.

According to the 11 p.m. advisory, heavy rainfall is expected in these areas.

READ: TD Wilma: Signal No. 1 up in parts of eastern Visayas, Mindanao

Areas in Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

Other areas placed under Signal No. 1 by Pagasa are:

In Luzon: the southern portion of mainland Masbate (Cataingan, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza, Placer).

In the Visayas, aside from Cebu, the other areas under Signal No. 1 are Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Bohol, and the eastern portion of Negros Occidental (Sagay City, Escalante City, Toboso, Calatrava).

In Mindanao, these include Surigao del Norte, including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands; Dinagat Islands; the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen); and the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay, Cabadbaran City).

READ: Pagasa: 1 to 2 cyclones may enter PH this December

Wilma forecast track

According to the 11 p.m. advisory, Wilma is forecast to move west-southwestward until Saturday, December 6, before turning generally westward at 15 kilometers per hour for the remainder of the forecast period.

The state weather bureau also said Wilma is expected to make its initial landfall over Eastern Visayas or the Dinagat Islands between the evening of Friday, December 5, and the morning of Saturday, December 6.

Pagasa added that Wilma will slightly intensify before landfall but will likely remain a tropical depression throughout the forecast period.

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