NBA: Cavaliers fined $250,000 for resting Garland in marquee game

Darius Garland #10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots over Jeremiah Robinson-Earl #25 of the Indiana Pacers during the second quarter at Rocket Arena on November 21, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jason Miller/Getty Images/AFP

NEW YORK, United States — The Cleveland Cavaliers have been fined $250,000 for resting All-Star guard Darius Garland for a nationally televised game in November, in violation of NBA policy, the league said Thursday.

The league said that Garland, considered a “star player” under the player participation policy, was able to play in one of two games of the team’s back-to-back on November 23 and 24.

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“The violation occurred when the Cavaliers failed to make Garland available for the team’s nationally-televised game on November 24 and instead made him available on November 23 which was not a nationally-televised game,” the NBA said in a statement.

It is the second time this season that the Cavaliers have been fined for violating the player participation policy.

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They were fined $100,000 for resting Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley for a November game against Miami.

The NBA adopted the player participation policy before the 2023-24 campaign to limit when teams benched uninjured players for rest during regular-season games in a bid to boost participation by star talent in major contests.

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