LTO summons vlogger over multiple traffic violations caught on video

SUMMONED. The Land Transportation Office summoned social media vlogger Norman Mangusin on Thursday (Dec. 4, 2025) for violating several traffic laws. His driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days. (Photo from LTO Facebook page)

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Thursday summoned Norman Mangusin after the social media vlogger was caught violating several traffic laws while driving a Ford Expedition in a video that went viral.

In a statement, LTO Chief Markus Lacanilao said Mangusin has been issued a show cause order (SCO) to appear in a hearing with the LTO Intelligence and Investigation Division at the LTO Central Office in Quezon City.

READ: SC: Vloggers’ freedom of speech not violated in Congressional hearings

“Sa naturang viral na video, makikitang minamaneho ng vlogger ang sasakyan gamit ang pekeng plaka, hindi nakasuot ang seatbelt at gumagamit ng mobile phone habang nagmamaneho. Ang mga paglabag na ito ay itinuturing na distracted driving at nagsapanganib sa ibang motorista (In the viral video, the vlogger was seen driving a vehicle with fake plates, not wearing a seatbelt, and using a mobile phone while driving. These violations are considered distracted driving, which endangers other motorists),” Lacanilao said.

Mangusin’s driver’s license has been temporarily suspended for 90 days, in addition to his vehicle being placed on alarm to prevent any transactions with the LTO.

READ: Filipino vlogger, grandparents in US join fight vs PH corruption

He was also ordered to submit a verified comment or explanation as to why he should not be charged with violation of Failure to Attach Authorized Motor Vehicle License Plate, Mandatory Use of Seatbelt, Distracted Driving, Reckless Driving, and Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle.

Lacanilao warned that failure to appear before the LTO will waive his right to defend himself, and the LTO will deliberate on his case based on available information. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP