Wilma to bring heavy rain in Cebu this weekend — Pagasa

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebu may experience moderate to occasionally heavy rains until Sunday, December 7, due to tropical depression Wilma, the state weather bureau reported.

In its 5:00 a.m. forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Cebu could expect 50 to 100 millimeters (mm) of rainfall on Friday.

Heavy rains on Saturday

Heavier rains are expected on Saturday, with projected rainfall reaching 100 to 200 mm as the weather system moves closer to the Visayas.

Rains are likely to persist through Sunday, though conditions may gradually improve as Wilma weakens while crossing the region.

READ: EXPLAINER: What does 100–200 mm of heavy rainfall look like in real life?

Remain tropical depression

Pagasa also forecast that the weather system will remain under tropical depression category as it crosses the Philippine area of responsibility.

However, the state weather bureau still warned that expected heavy rainfall might lead to flooding and possible landslides, especially in low-lying and mountainous areas.

Public and disaster response offices are advised to implement all needed safety measures. Meanwhile, residents in vulnerable areas are urged to follow evacuation orders and other instructions from local officials.

READ: Wilma: Live updates

Cebu still under Signal No. 1

As of 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remains in the northern and central portions of Cebu. Affected areas include:

Daanbantayan, Medellin, City of Bogo, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Sogod, Catmon, Asturias, Carmen, Danao City, Balamban, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Cordova, Lapu-Lapu City, Toledo City, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, City of Naga, Minglanilla, City of Talisay, Aloguinsan, City of Carcar, Sibonga, Barili, Alcantara, Ronda, Dumanjug, Argao, Moalboal, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcoy, Bantayan and Camotes Islands.

READ: Tropical Depression Wilma to bring rains in Cebu – Pagasa

TD Wilma moves west

The center of tropical depression Wilma was last located at 245 km East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

It packs maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gusts of up to 55 km/h, while moving west southwestward at 20 km/h.

Pagasa forecast its initial landfall Eastern Visayas or the Dinagat Islands between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

It will then continue to cross Visayas until Sunday, before emerging over Sulu Sea and passing northern Palawan by Monday morning.

READ: Signal No. 1 raised in 18 areas as Tropical Depression Wilma approaches

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