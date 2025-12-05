GSIS: P3.93-B Christmas cash gift released to 411,692 pensioners

PHOTO FROM GSIS/FACEBOOK VIA INQUIRER.NET

Some 411,692 pensioners will have an early Christmas as the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) distributed on Thursday the P3.93 billion in expanded cash gifts to them.

For the first time, the incentive would also be given to pro rata and Portability Law pensioners, the GSIS said in a statement.

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The expansion policy marked a significant shift as it included for the first time 14,992 old-age, retirement and disability pensioners, which were previously excluded from the incentive.

Pro rata pensioners refer to those who rendered at least 15 years of service, but have less than 15 years of paid premiums. Those under the Portability Law are retired pensioners with combined GSIS and Social Security System contributions.

“We want our pensioners to feel valued and supported, especially during the Christmas season. That is why we expanded the coverage of the Christmas cash gift to include an additional 14,992 pro rata and Portability Law pensioners,” GSIS President and General Manager Wick Veloso said.

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Exemptions

The Christmas cash gift is equivalent to one monthly pension or P10,000, whichever is lower.

The pension fund also announced that the December monthly pension will be credited earlier on Dec. 5 instead of the usual Dec. 8, to give pensioners more time to prepare for Christmas expenses.

According to GSIS, the cash gifts will be automatically credited to the GSIS ATM accounts of eligible pensioners.

However, the cash gift does not apply to survivorship and dependent pensioners, recent retirees who availed themselves of the 18× cash payment under Republic Act No. 8291, and those whose five-year lump-sum period ends after Dec. 31, among other categories reiterated by the GSIS.

The GSIS added that pensioners should confirm their status through the Annual Pensioners’ Information Revalidation (Apir) and that those whose pensions are suspended may claim their cash gifts once they comply with the Apir.

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